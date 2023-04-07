The same night Brunswick Fire Chief Tim White had the interim tag removed from his title by the city commission, his firefighters had an impromptu training session of sorts on Wednesday when three vacant homes on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard burned.
Two of the small, dilapidated and vacant houses burned within a week of each other in early February. In both cases, White believes they were started accidentally by vagrants who were squatting.
“We were in conversations just yesterday about getting rid of those buildings,” White said Thursday.
The houses in the 1600 block of MLK Jr. Boulevard had all burned previously. White spoke with city officials earlier this week about using them as controlled training burns as a means to beef up the skills of local firefighters and to get rid of the derelict houses. The city usually uses excavators and heavy equipment to raze similar homes.
White thought they were perfect for training for mutual aid circumstances with the Glynn County Fire Department and the Jekyll Island Fire Department.
That training came a little sooner than White had expected and in a real-time response scenario. The Glynn County Fire Department and the Jekyll Fire Department each responded to the fire Wednesday around 5:30 p.m. as part of their mutual aid agreement.
The three departments together put the blaze out without any injuries, White said.
“We did end up getting a pretty good training session out of it anyway,” White said.
As for what started the fire, White said that was still unknown as of Thursday morning, but he believes it is the same culprit as before — vagrancy.
The city placed notices on the buildings on Thursday indicating that they are unsafe.
The newly appointed permanent chief said the department is continuing to look into what caused the fire.
Investigating fires is part of White’s experience gleaned through 37 years as a firefighter in various roles. He came to the BFD six years ago after serving a stint as the State Fire Marshal’s coastal region marshal. Before that, White served as chief of the Douglas Fire Department where he operated a hazardous materials team and served as an adjunct instructor at the Georgia Fire Academy.
Those experiences will help guide the Brunswick Fire Department as it grows and reorganizes, something White said the department is in the middle of doing.
“We’re in the process of doing a lot of things to improve the department,” White said.
That includes increasing staff from 42 to 54 and adding more staff to each shift, he said.
The department was also recently approved to become the Region 5 Hazardous Materials Team by the Georgia Emergency Management Agency, which means White and his staff will be building a team to respond to HAZMAT situations in Glynn, Camden, McIntosh, Charlton, Pierce, Brantley, Wayne, Long, Liberty, Bryan, Effingham and Chatham counties.
White also hopes to continue working with Glynn County to make the Brunswick Fire Department’s training center on Fourth Street into a regional training site.
“I plan on implementing a lot of the knowledge that I have to keep improving the department,” White said.
As for becoming permanent chief versus serving in an interim role, which he did for eight months after the retirement of former Chief Randy Mobley, White said he feels right at home.
“I really have a good feel for the area and the personnel,” he said. “We have a great group of firefighters and I’m proud to lead this department.”