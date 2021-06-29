Fire breaks out at Mercer Altama Apartments

Fire ravaged three apartment units and caused smoke damage in three others at the Mercer Altama Apartments complex in Brunswick early Tuesday afternoon, displacing several people, Brunswick Fire Department Chief Randy Mobley said.
A lack of firewalls in the attic space between the apartment units allowed the fire to quickly spread throughout the single-story building at 5700 Altama Ave., Mobley said.
The fire was reported at 12:37 p.m. Tuesday and firefighters were on scene by 12:41 p.m. Much of the six-unit building was up in flames by the time firefighters arrived, Mobley said.
With two regular fire trucks and a larger ladder truck, firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control, Mobley said.
There were no injuries, he said.
“It was fully involved when we got here,” Mobley said. “It started in one apartment and spread through the attic to several other apartments. We chose to go for an aggressive attack, and our firefighters gained a real quick knockdown of the fire.”
Three apartment units suffered “extensive fire damage.” The other three apartments in the building sustained smoke damage, Mobley said.
Workers with American Red Cross were on scene shortly after the fire to find shelter and other necessities for those displaced by the fire, Mobley said.
All six apartment units in the building were occupied, Mobley said.
Working smoke detectors were present and alerted residents to seek safety when the fire started, he said.
The Mercer Altama Apartments consists of several single-story buildings. Each contains multiple attached units.
Firefighters were working to determine the cause of the fire, Mobley said.