Fire at Pinova sends black smoke over sound

A fire at sunrise Saturday in or near a production building at Pinova sent up a black cloud of smoke that stretched over St. Simons Sound and the southern tip of the island before firefighters knocked it down.
The fire was away from U.S. 17 at the western end of Pinova's production facility. Brunswick police and firefighters responded to the blaze.
Brunswick resident Michelle Little who watched from outside the fence said the firefighters had the fire under control in 30 minutes or less.
Fire crews were still putting water onto the fire at 9 a.m., but the black smoke was gone.
There was no immediate information on the cause of the fire, the nature of materials that burned or whether the smoke posed any hazards. The smoke appeared to lift up and was then carried away from the city.