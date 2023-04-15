Fire at Pinova sends black smoke over sound

A fire at sunrise Saturday in or near a production building at Pinova sent up a black cloud of smoke that stretched over St. Simons Sound and the southern tip of the island before firefighters knocked it down.

The fire was away from U.S. 17 at the western end of Pinova's production facility. Brunswick police and firefighters responded to the blaze.

