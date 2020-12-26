Finding Fulfillment in Caring for Others
This past year, the coronavirus pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of our daily lives. Nowhere is that more apparent than at Southeast Georgia Health System. The work of their health care professionals continues, day in and day out, even when it risks their own safety. While every Health System team member has had to make adjustments to cope with the pandemic, these changes were especially poignant at the Senior Care Centers. To protect the health of at-risk residents, the Centers suspended visitations in March.
With restrictions in place, team members like Jessica Lamb, CNA, strove to keep residents cheerful through window and FaceTime visits with loved ones. Lamb provides direct care to residents living at the Senior Care Center-St. Marys. A Health System team member for nearly nine years, she works closely with nurses to care for the residents. Up to twice a day, she takes vital signs and documents daily activities such as bathing, toileting, walking, eating and transferring a patient from a wheelchair to their bed. “We are an integral part of the nursing team. We report any changes in a resident’s condition which helps our nurses respond quickly to provide the best possible care,” says Lamb. Her role as a caregiver is especially meaningful now, when families have limited access to their senior relatives.
Becoming a certified nursing assistant (CNA) was a natural choice for Lamb. “I wanted to make a difference. Taking care of others brings me happiness and gives my life a sense of fulfillment.” The daughter of a military man, Lamb grew up in many places; her family was “constantly traveling.” She has since put down roots in St. Marys. “I have lived here for 10 years and consider this home.”
And Senior Care Center-St. Marys is lucky to have her. “Jessica is a huge asset to our team,” says Rhondia Grant, LNHA, administrator, Senior Care Center-St. Marys. “She cares, and she extends herself to our residents beyond her assigned duty. Her smile is like sunshine.”
Being a CNA requires physical and emotional strength, and Lamb is no stranger to hard work. She began working at age 15, and has raised two children, Ashlie, 30, and Tommy, 28. Lamb is grateful to her parents for instilling her with a work ethic and a desire to serve others. “They made me the person I am today.”
Reflecting on her proudest achievements, Lamb says, “The accomplishment I’m most proud of is being a parent. I hope I have taught my children that in life you are going to have ups and downs, but during the downs, if you have a positive attitude you can get through it!”
Despite the difficulties created by the pandemic, Lamb and her co-workers continue to persevere. If anything, their innate resiliency is stronger now.
As a health care professional, Lamb shoulders the serious responsibility of keeping herself, her family, her residents and co-workers safe. She maintains perspective by focusing on her goals and aspects in life that make her happy. “I enjoy learning all I can from the nurses and am trying to expand my knowledge base. My goals include being patient with co-workers and being the best possible person and CNA I can be.”
When she’s not striving to achieve her professional aspirations, Lamb enjoys music, movies and (pre-pandemic) attending dinner theater shows in Jacksonville. Christmas is her favorite holiday and a time to reflect on the wonder and beauty that still prevails, pandemic or not. For most of us, it’s a season to remember all we still have to celebrate. Among this year’s blessings, we can count on dedicated and compassionate health care professionals like Jessica Lamb.
To support your community hospital during this difficult time, call Southeast Georgia Health System Foundation at 912-466-3360.
Today’s Frontline Heroes is sponsored by Southeast Georgia Health System. Visit their website at sghs.org.