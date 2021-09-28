Participants in Georgia’s marine commercial and for-hire industry who experienced a greater than 35 percent loss in revenue due to COVID-19 have an opportunity to apply for federal financial assistance.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed by Congress in March 2020 provided Georgia with nearly $2 million in funds to be distributed to marine fishery participants with economic loss from March through May 2020.
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources announced Monday that the recent Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 made an additional nearly $3 million in funds available to Georgia commercial fishermen, wholesale dealers, processors of saltwater species, bait shrimp dealers and harvesters, aquaculturists with a Georgia commercial fishing license and for-hire guides with losses incurred during 2020 and/or 2021.
Eligible applicants must have experienced a revenue loss of more than 35% compared to the same period for the five years between 2015 and 2019.
DNR is directly contacting known potential applicants, as well as sending press releases and social media posts to reach potential applicants who did not receive an application packet.
The application can also be downloaded at www.CoastalGaDNR.org/CARES. Applications must be postmarked by Nov. 6.
To distribute the funds as quickly as possible, DNR is requesting applicants sign affidavits attesting to the revenue loss, as well as disclosure of other federal and/or state COVID-related financial assistance. This affidavit will be part of the application packet. DNR will provide applicants with worksheets to record monthly revenue from 2015 to 2019 and help calculate the loss in 2020 and/or 2021.
Upon completion of the packet, DNR staff will review applications.
A total of $2,927,195 is slated to be dispersed. The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission will be the grantee and will distribute the funds based on Georgia’s spending plan.
For more information, contact DNR Coastal Resources Division staff members Julie Califf at Julie.califf@dnr.ga.gov or 912-262-3120, or Cindy Smith at cindy.smith@dnr.ga.gov or 912-262-3350.