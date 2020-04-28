Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says a tele-town hall, hosted through the SheLeads financial literacy program, will provide insight and advice for Georgia small businessmen and women who are struggling during the current economic turmoil.
The event is set for 11 a.m. May 5 and is open to all Georgians.
A select group of business leaders will answer questions about handling financial hardship, discuss resources available to businesses in need and conduct an open conversation about how the COVID-19 crisis is affecting businesses.
“As a small business owner, I am committed to helping Georgia small businesses survive these difficult times and come back stronger,” Raffensperger said. “With the help of our Securities Division, my office will do what we can to provide information about the resources available to all who are affected by COVID-19. We are working hard to equip Georgia’s business community with guidance that may help them weather this storm.”
Confirmed speakers for the free tele-town hall include Business Financial Strategist Marguerite Pressley Davis, DOAS Director of Policy Mary Chapman and Kabbage Inc. Head of Policy Sam Taussig.
The event will be moderated by the host of GPB’s Lawmakers, Donna Lowry.
Panelists will cover topics such as: what are key capabilities that you need in your business right now and why; what are financial strategies that small businesses facing hardship right now can use to get relief; what federal and state government programs can provide help to struggling small business owners?
Register for the event at: https://sos.ga.gov/index.php/Securities/she_leads_teleconference_relief__resources_for_ga_small_businesses10