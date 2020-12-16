COVID-19 has put some Golden Isles business owners and their employees in financial distress, and many don’t know where to turn for help.
In response, a free public financial navigator service has been created to help Golden Isles residents with financial challenges as a result of the pandemic.
The new program will provide one-on-one guidance remotely over the telephone at 912-265-1850 or online at brunswickga.org by clicking on the link at the top of the page titled “Local COVID-19 Resource Hub” for access to critical resources and social services.
After residents complete the form online or by calling, a financial navigator will send a short service agreement and call the client to begin a personal session.
Brunswick City Manager Regina McDuffie said the partnership with Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund will help city residents impacted financially by COVID-19.
“This may be one of the most important things that we can do to directly impact the lives of citizens that have been thrown in the turmoil of loss wages, housing issues and financial crises,” McDuffie said. “It’s hard dealing with financial issues in normal times, and as we all know, times are far from normal. Providing financial direction and resources may be the difference between having shelter and homelessness. That’s significant.”
The Financial Navigators program with Brunswick is supported by several large financial corporations and foundations.
“The pandemic and resulting economic crises have hit low- and middle-income households, contingent and undocumented workers, and many others very hard,” said James Anderson, head of government innovation at Bloomberg Philanthropies. “We are very pleased to help the CFE Fund expand its high quality and impactful financial empowerment services to reach many more people in more cities.”