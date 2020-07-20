Financial advisor assists with life's transitions

There are many times in a person’s life when engaging the services of a financial advisor is not only prudent, but necessary. Times of transition, including the death of a spouse, divorce, retirement or a job change are emotional experiences and the most relevant time to seek trusted advice.
Staci Bennett, CRPC®, founder of Bennett Financial Partners, has been in the financial planning industry for 22 years. A private wealth advisor, she began Bennett Financial Partners in April 2020.
Bennett said, “there are life events people can anticipate, but others come as a surprise. Some are significant enough to affect your household finances, your investment strategy and even your vision of the future,” she said.
“Planning to meet your financial goals brings comfort during times of uncertainty so that you can focus on your life’s priorities ,” Bennett said. “Nothing brings peace of mind like organization during turbulent times. I help my clients with reviewing, organizing and advising their financial plan.”
Bennett can assist pre- retirees and retirees plan in anticipation of life events, as well as adjust plans in response to unexpected changes, such as the death of a spouse or a divorce. She is prepared to help clients through life and retirement transitions and make any necessary changes.
“If new developments in your life are significant, you need to take an updated look at your saving and investing approach,” she said. “A job change is also a prime time to review a person’s financial situation.”
Bennett can assist individuals who are changing jobs and have questions about what to do with the 401(K) money they have accumulated. “Most people have up to four options – leave the money where it is, roll it over to your employer’s new plan, roll it into an Individual Retirement Account (IRA), or cash it out,” she said. “I can help you explore these choices and guide you through the necessary steps.”Bennett Financial Partners provides a full range of investment and financial advisory services, including investment management and strategic asset allocation, retirement planning, estate planning, financial planning, business planning, and executive benefit planning.
Bennett says her firm helps people manage, grow and preserve their wealth.
Bennett provides knowledgeable advice and guidance and empathetic, caring service to her clients by striving to create an atmosphere in which clients feel at ease, comfortable and embraced.
Staci’s unique background advising financial advisors all over the Southeast Region of the United States helping them make decisions about the investments in their clients’ portfolios led her to working directly with individuals and families, so she could make the impact on their lives they desire and deserve.