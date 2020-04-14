Beverly McBride knows firsthand the sacrifices made by those in the health care industry. Growing up, St. Simons-based financial adviser had many family members in the medical field.
“My dad was a surgeon, my mom and aunt were nurses,” she said.
Those connections have also made clear the importance of having the proper protection equipment. Even before the CDC was urging all Americans to wear masks to combat the coronavirus pandemic, McBride felt that some type of protection would be better than nothing. She decided to put out feelers to see if there was local need and interest.
“I went on the NextDoor app to see if anyone was sewing them or if people were asking about them and was knocked out by what I found — more people needed them than knew how to sew them, including a nurse who really needed 20 masks for every nurse in her outpatient surgery unit,” she said.
“That really got my attention, because you just cannot have our hero frontline people working at risk without some sort of protection.”
McBride has a history of sewing, starting when she was just 10 years old. She decided to take up the cause, but first, she did a bit of research to find the best pattern. She also read an article published by Dr. Scott Segal about which fabrics were best for masks.
“I kept reading and researching and looking for the best pattern and then tweaking it, so mine’s simple but a little more elaborate than the one pretty much everyone is making,” she said.
“I’m on my third and final version, which includes a small size air filter I found online that’s designed to filter out small particles and which is sewn into the mask. I’m begging for twist ties from everyone I know to sew inside the mask at the bridge of the nose so it can snug as close to the face as possible.”
McBride continued to make adjustments until she was satisfied with the result. And she’s been offering them free of charge to anyone who wants one, only asking for a donation of more unused wire twist ties (like those found on bread packages) that will be utilized to make future masks.
“They’re for literally everyone. I thought, here I am asking the Shipt people to grocery shop for me while I’m protecting myself at home, so they get a mask. The UPS delivery drivers get a mask. The nurses I got in touch with via NextDoor got two dozen masks,” she said.
“I have friends and a daughter in New York where people are super worried, so I’ve sent three shipments up there, as well as to friends in six states. My staff and their spouses got masks, as well as my family in other states, and any neighbors who want one. So it’s anyone I encounter who needs one. And, again, everyone needs one at this point in time.”
McBride is grateful to know that she’s doing something to help in this dire time.
“I wanted to do it because that’s what the Lord asks us to do; we’re to care for one another, and this is a way I can really help because I’m one of the unicorns of my generation who actually know how to sew,” she said.
Those interested in receiving a mask can email beverly@crewmailbox.com. For those looking to make donations to health care providers visit https://offers.kraftse.com/offers/nepcf- donations.