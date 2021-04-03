Brunswick residents with financial challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic have another resource for needed assistance.
The city, in partnership with United Way of Coastal Georgia, have been awarded a grant by the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund to help residents through July 31.
The program connects resources that can help stabilize households impacted by the pandemic. Information provided includes how to obtain rental assistance, utility bill reductions and food sources.
Each financial navigator session is conducted primarily by phone and they last about 30 minutes. Staff provide information based on the needs of the individuals they interview.
During the meeting, staff will help with prioritizing daily financial concerns, identifying immediate action steps, and making referrals to local and/or regional programs and services.
Additional help during sessions includes maximizing income by sharing referrals that offer benefit eligibility services, emergency cash assistance and emergency loans. Help will also be offered to help manage debt including credit cards, student loans and child support. And advice will be given to help people avoid predatory scams, budgeting for future loss of income and assistance accessing other social services.
The financial navigators can provide information relevant to individual needs, but the program does not provide direct financial assistance such as cash or loans.
A follow-up email outlining the next steps and referrals for services will be sent after each session.
Members of the Brunswick fire and police departments are beginning community outreach to provide information about this program.
Any city resident needing help due to COVID-19 can contact financial navigators at finnav.org/glynn or at 912-265-1850, ext. 1.