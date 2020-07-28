Glynn County’s finance committee is expected to meet today to consider accepting a grant to cover the hiring of eight new police officers.
In a memo to the committee, county Chief Financial Officer Tamara Munson said the $1.4 million grant comes from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing.
The grant is good for three years and can be used to hire new officers, rehire any who were laid off or pay officers who were scheduled to be laid off. The county intends to hire eight new officers.
“The (DOJ) does require a commitment from (the Glynn County Commission) to retain the eight officers after the three-year grant period,” Munson said in the memo.
Turnover is an issue in all areas of public safety, according to county officials, as officers move on to either safer or better-paying jobs. As of last month, the Glynn County Police Department employed 78 sworn officers and was short 14.
Also on the committee’s agenda is a proposal from interim Police Chief Jay Wiggins to use a grant to purchase nearly $50,000 in surveillance equipment from Advanced Covert Technology.
The list of items included cameras, audio recorders, a GPS tracker and various accessories to mount or conceal the equipment. The funds to purchase it all is coming from the Project Safe Neighborhoods Grant, which also came from the U.S. DOJ. The county accepted the grant last year.
The finance committee makes recommendations to the county commission. It does not make the final decision on financial matters. Committee members will also consider making recommendations on:
• A $1,900 donation to Glynn County Animal Control.
• Allowing the Golden Isles Kingfish Tournament to use Gascoigne Bluff Park on Aug. 14 and 15.
• Spending $275,960 on a new street sweeper to replace an older one that has been under near-constant maintenance.
• Spending $66,439 on upgrading the county’s public safety radio system to meet modern standards.
• Accepting $1,000 from the Georgia Recreation and Parks Association to pay for the Jolly Jamboree, a special outdoor event currently set for Dec. 12 in Howard Coffin Park.
The meeting will be held virtually at 2 p.m. today and broadcast to the county’s YouTube and Facebook accounts.