A new one-lane roundabout at the intersection of Ocean Boulevard and East Beach Causeway on St. Simons Island passed muster at the Glynn County Finance Committee’s Tuesday meeting.
The project is expected to cost a little more than $1 million and, if the Glynn County Commission gives final approval, will be paid for with Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2016 revenue.
“We had estimated at $1.2 million, so we’re under on the bid,” said Public Works Director Dave Austin.
Committee member Allen Booker expressed some concern with the size of the roundabout, questioning whether or not one lane would be enough.
It will lead to some issues. Austin said the curb on the inside of the roundabout will be constructed similarly to that of the roundabout at Demere Road and Frederica Road. That roundabout is built so that large trucks can ride up on the inner curb if they can’t turn sharply enough.
“The inside lane, if a truck can’t turn, it’ll mount up on that curb,” Austin said. “The questions is, can you put a sign that says ‘Welcome to East Beach,’ right up on the roundabout? The engineers are telling us you can, but it might not be there long depending on the kind of traffic that rolls through there. That was the size of the roundabout based on the size of the area we had and not wanting to encompass more marshland or property on either side.”
In an interview after the meeting, Austin said he expected to begin the project in August. Following that, the county is going to focus on improvements to the intersection of Frederica Road and Kings Way starting in December or January.
Another roundabout is planned for the intersection of Demere Road and East Beach Causeway. Austin said the county will probably wait until this time next year to start on that one, hopefully to avoid the initial summer rush.
In other business, the committee recommended the commission put the finishing touches on Paulk Park, located in the Arco neighborhood of Brunswick.
The old baseball field was converted a soccer field and got a new fence and irrigation system. On Tuesday, the committee recommended the county start on the finishing touches: a public restroom and playground.
The two new additions are part of an overhaul to the park that started early last year. Both Honeywell and the Sea Island Co. contributed to the project, which also plays into an effort headed up by Glynn County Commissioner Allen Booker and others to revitalize the neighborhood by sprucing up the parks in Arco and Brunswick Villas.
The finance committee considered recommending the county commission award contracts for the playground and the construction of a gravel pad and utility hookups for the restroom.
The second contract did not include the restroom facility itself, which will be mostly prefabricated and installed at a later date.
County Recreation and Parks Department Manager Lisa Gurganus asked the committee to approve $39,963.50 for the playground and $55,670 for the pad and hookups, or $95,633.50 in total.
“The playground piece was actually one of the last pieces that we looked at for the project because we wanted to make sure we had the funding to complete the restroom project, which we do,” Gurganus said.
The contractors likely won’t take more than a few months to complete the work once they’re given the green light, she added.
Committee members recommended approval of the contracts 3-0.
If the county commission approves the expenditures, the playground contract would go to the Miracle Recreation Equipment Company while Altamaha Building Systems will get the gravel pad utility hook-ups contract.
The finance committee also recommended the county commission:
- Accept Thor, a Belgian Malinois mix, from the Humane Society of South Coastal Georgia for the Glynn County Police Department’s K-9 Unit.
- Spend $246,127.50 on 10 Dodge Charger pursuit vehicles for the police department.
- Spend $274,237 in SPLOST 2016 revenue to replace tide gates on Ocean Boulevard.
- Purchase two ambulances for $497,556 in total.
- Increase the budget or the Glynn County Tax Commissioner’s office renovation by $9,542.13 to cover the conversion of an office into another teller window.
- Accept a $20,286.50 settlement from the insurance company of a driver who ran into the Selden Park entrance gateway and use it to repair said gateway.
- Spend $163,000 on engineering, right way acquisition and state-level approvals for a Pennick Road repaving project, among other things.
The committee’s next meeting is scheduled for Aug. 27.