Finance committee to discuss tax sale proceeds
The Brunswick Finance Committee will meet virtually on Monday to discuss returning $29,196 in proceeds from a tax sale to the Glynn County Tax Commissioner.
Finance committee to discuss tax sale proceeds
The Brunswick Finance Committee will meet virtually on Monday to discuss returning $29,196 in proceeds from a tax sale to the Glynn County Tax Commissioner.
The tax commissioner holds liens amounting to roughly $34,942 in unpaid taxes on 2400 Reynolds St., beginning in 2013, according to a letter from the county’s legal counsel, and initially filed for the excess proceeds from the sale in March 2021.
The committee will also discuss financial statements from the month of October.
The finance committee meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. Monday and will be held virtually via Zoom. For more information, call the finance department at 912-267-5500.
— The Brunswick News
