Glynn County’s finance committee will consider recommending a $3.5 million contract with R.H. Tyson Construction of Blackshear to construct a new Glynn County Animal Control shelter when it meets today.
The new shelter is included on the list of 2016 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax projects, but the $1.5 million set aside from the 1 percent tax will not cover the cost of construction.
Some of the money has already been spent on engineering and blueprints, leaving $1.3 million in the SPLOST pot for the project. The remaining $2.2 million will come from the county general fund reserves, according to a finance committee memo.
The county plans to build the new shelter at its public safety complex on Golden Isles Parkway on a site already cleared of trees.
Sewer capacity issues in the area remain, but county commissioners say they are working with the Brunswick Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission to resolve them. The current shelter is on U.S. 17. in north Glynn County.
Also on the agenda is a $142,574 contract with McGrath Industries, doing business as Talbot Tennis, to construct four pickleball courts in Kings Park on St. Simons Island.
County commissioners budgeted $150,000 for the project. County staff recommends putting the difference in a construction contingency fund.
The original project included building six courts, but construction estimates came in well over the $150,000 budget. The project was revised to four courts and put back out to bid.
McGrath Industries’ estimate was the lowest, according to a finance committee memo, followed by Platinum Paving and Concrete at $158,434 and United Grounds Maintenance Services at $185,381.
In other business, the committee will consider recommending to the full commission:
• A $2.16 million contract with The Industrial Company to build up the Johnson rock revetment on St. Simons Island. The contractor was the lowest of three bids. The other two bids were $2.3 million and $2.6 million.
• A $364,012 custodial services contract with Intercontinental Commercial Services.
• Cancellation of the county’s youth softball, youth baseball and adult kickball leagues due to COVID-19.
The meeting will be held virtually at 2 p.m. and broadcast to the county’s Facebook and YouTube accounts.
Commissioners Allen Booker and David O’Quinn serve on the committee, which is chaired by commissioner Bill Brunson.