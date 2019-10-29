The Glynn County Board of Elections’ effort to open a third early voting location may lead to lost revenue for the county.
Elections and Registration Supervisor Chris Channell told board members in January that opening a third polling place would cost around $8,500 per election and $17,000 at a minimum for the 2020 presidential election cycle.
To give Glynn County voters more options, the board plans to open a new early voting polling place in the county-owned Ballard Complex at the corner of Community and Old Jesup roads.
In an effort to save money, elections staff members have also been looking into moving a polling place from its current location in a church to the Brookman Recreation Building in Baldwin Park, just off U.S. Highway 82.
While the buildings are in use during early voting, they will necessarily be unavailable for events. That fact could lead to the county losing several thousand more dollars, according to a memo from the Public Works department to the Glynn County Finance Committee.
“To support this request the Ballard Building will be out of public rental service for 122 days and the Brookman Building will be out of service for 11 days,” according to the memo. “Based on last year’s statistics this will cost Glynn County 49 days of rental revenue at Ballard at a cost of $3,675 and 11 days of revenue for Brookman at $825 for a total of $4,500 potential loss of revenue.”
Because the Georgia legislature recently passed a new law overhauling state elections and requiring paper ballots, security in the Ballard building would need to be beefed up, the memo stated.
According to the memo, the elections board believes that, at a minimum, the polling area would need to be equipped with an “alarm system and/or video surveillance along with changing the locks to the building and adding a lock to the internal closet that would store the scanner and ballots each night,” estimated to cost $967.
The finance committee will consider the matter at its meeting at 2 p.m. today in the Harold Pate Building, 1725 Reynolds St. in Brunswick. The committee makes recommendations to the Glynn County Commission, it does not make final decisions on financial matters.
Also on the committee’s agenda:
• An $84,593 contract with Swindell Construction of Glennville for “sidewalk improvements” from the parking area at Queens Park to the intersection of Kings Way and Mallery Street on St. Simons Island.
• A new five-year contract with Altamaha Park of Glynn County Inc. for management of Altamaha Park.
• A request to retire two police dogs, allow their partners to adopt them and to begin looking for three new dogs.
• A $93,600 reduction in the $1.94 million veterans memorial park construction contract with Altamaha Building Systems and an $89,700 purchase order to Georgia Power for the purchase of lighting for the park.