Once the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission finishes a utility project on Arnold Road on St. Simons Island, the heavily trafficked, narrow street will be turned into a westbound one-way road with dedicated pedestrian and bike lanes.
“For the last two years, the county has looked at the dramatic increase in pedestrian and vehicle usage on Arnold Road and the rising safety concerns,” said Glynn County Commissioner Cap Fendig in a press release. “It is time we address these concerns.”
Sidewalks are not on the table, however, due to the narrow confines of the road and adjacent utility infrastructure.
A JWSC contractor is in the process of expanding pipes under Arnold Road, and the Glynn County Finance Committee will discuss today paying the contractor $40,000 from SPLOST 2022 proceeds to repave parts of the road not included in the water and sewer work.
The finance committee makes recommendations only to the Glynn County Commission. County Commissioners Allen Booker, Walter Rafolski and David Sweat serve on the committee.
“By utilizing Allen Owens Construction, the county will save on costs relating to traffic control, mobilization, as well as reducing traffic interruptions,” according to finance committee documents. “By utilizing the single-course exemption, it will allow Public Works to directly contract with Allen Owens Construction to complete this work at the same time they are completing work for JWSC.”
The meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. today in the Harold Pate Building, 1725 Reynolds St. in Brunswick.
The finance committee will also discuss whether to recommend a $16,500 contract with Jacksonville-based engineering consultant Kimley Horn to assist in finding federal and state government funding for a St. Simons Island gateway project.
Commissioners propose to reconstruct the intersection of Sea Island Road and Demere Road to improve traffic flow, with primary funding coming from SPLOST 2022 revenue.
A memo from Project Management Director Jason Hagen to the committee stated that the Georgia Department of Transportation would be more likely to spend money on the project if given the authority to manage it. Because the project will need approval from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, putting the GDOT in charge has the added benefit of expediting approval from other government agencies, the memo said.
The committee will also consider making recommendations on:
• Rejecting a $7.4 million bid from J. Hiers Co. on a project to widen Canal Road. The project budget is $2.4 million. Hiers was the only company to bid on the project, according to finance committee documents.
• Authorizing the Womp Off skimboarding event to use Massengale Park on May 21 from 2-7 p.m. for an awards ceremony, fees to be determined.
• Accepting two Bloodhound Canines donated by the Jimmy Ryce Center for Victims of Predatory Abduction to the Glynn County Police Department.