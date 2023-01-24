Arnold Road

Arnold Road is pictured on St. Simons Island on Monday afternoon. The Glynn County Finance Committee will discuss plans to make Arnold Road one way, running west, for automobile traffic, and to build a bike/pedestrian path along side of it.

 Provided photo

Once the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission finishes a utility project on Arnold Road on St. Simons Island, the heavily trafficked, narrow street will be turned into a westbound one-way road with dedicated pedestrian and bike lanes.

“For the last two years, the county has looked at the dramatic increase in pedestrian and vehicle usage on Arnold Road and the rising safety concerns,” said Glynn County Commissioner Cap Fendig in a press release. “It is time we address these concerns.”

