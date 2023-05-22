Renewal of a lease agreement for the Glynn County Police Department to rent office space at Glynn Place Mall will be considered Tuesday by the county commission’s finance committee.
The department uses office space at the mall for a police satellite office for police operations.
The proposed lease is for $600 a month, which includes the cost of utilities.
The base rent for each renewal year will increase by 3%, with funding provided by the police operating budget.
Commissioners will also consider an offer by Pinova for $37,560 for the replacement of fire equipment and firefighter protective equipment that was damaged in a fire at the plant on April 15.
A contract between Glynn-Brunswick 911 and Jekyll Island fire and emergency management services will be considered at the meeting. The Jekyll Island Authority will be responsible for the cost to acquire, maintain, replace and program its own radio equipment and any equipment necessary to operate.
United Way of Coastal Georgia, the Two-Way Sport Fishing Club youth fishing event and the Carl Alexander Memorial Fund fishing tournament will be considered for inclusion to the list of groups and events authorized to use county park facilities at no charge.
Instructor agreements for various county recreational programs for youths and adults for the Glynn County Recreation and Parks Department will also be considered.
The finance committee meeting will be held 2 p.m. in the second-floor meeting room at the Harold Pate Courthouse Annex, 1725 Reynolds St. in Brunswick.