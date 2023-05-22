Renewal of a lease agreement for the Glynn County Police Department to rent office space at Glynn Place Mall will be considered Tuesday by the county commission’s finance committee.

The department uses office space at the mall for a police satellite office for police operations.

More from this section

Inaugural Safe Harbor campaign eclipses expectations

Inaugural Safe Harbor campaign eclipses expectations

When the first figures from Safe Harbor's Champions for Children fundraiser began to emerge — the news was very good. Initial reports indicated that the inaugural campaign raised more than $130,000 in just a handful of weeks.

Isles native, NFL legend Jim Brown dies

Isles native, NFL legend Jim Brown dies

St. Simons Island native Jim Brown, regarded by many as the greatest football player of all time who quit the game at the height of his career and became a successful Hollywood actor and influential activist at the peak of the civil rights era, has died at his home in Los Angeles.