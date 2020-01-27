Glynn County finance committee members are expected to consider recommending the county commission pay an engineering firm $60,000 to draw up designs for a roundabout at Kings Way and Frederica Road on St. Simons Island.
The finance committee makes recommendations to the Glynn County Commission, it does not make final decisions on financial matters.
The commission hired Southeast Engineering to draw up plans for new turns lanes at the intersection and planned to improve traffic light sequencing.
At a work session earlier this month, the commission changed its plans following a proposal from the Sea Island Co., instead deciding to replace the intersection with a roundabout.
Rather than contracting with a new engineering firm, a memo from Public Works Director Dave Austin to the committee states that the county can amend its contract with Southeast Engineering to include roundabout designs.
“At this point the Board of Commissioners has requested the designer Southeast Engineering, Inc., to move forward with a redesign of a roundabout at this location,” the memo states. “… A change order in the amount of $60,000 has been submitted by Southeastern Engineering, Inc., of Marietta, Ga, that would cover the cost of additional survey, roadway redesign and lighting design.”
At the same work session, Austin estimated the roundabout to cost upwards of $2-3 million.
In other business, the committee is expected to make a recommendation on a request to write off a $35,000 bill the county claims the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission owes for a 2016 runoff election.
“This debt has since been determined to be uncollectible due to a disagreement between the Board of Elections and BGJWSC pertaining to who was responsible for the need of a special called election,” according to a memo to the committee from finance manager Judy Dunnagan.
In a June 2019 interview with The News, former elections and registration supervisor Tina Edwards said the disagreement centered around a 2016 piece of state legislation moving the JWSC’s elections from the general election in November to the primary election in May.
JWSC officials said in June that the utility had submitted its candidates to the board of elections to be put on 2016 primary ballot as required, while county elections officials said the utility had missed the deadline to do so.
It was not entirely the JWSC’s fault, however, as other elections officials said in June 2019 that the utility did not have enough time between the new legislation’s passage and the deadline to get candidates on the primary ballot.
Regardless, in 2016 the JWSC’s election was held in November, and the subsequent runoff was the only item on the 2016 runoff ballot resulting in a $35,000 bill. If the utility had been on the primary ballot in 2016, its runoff would have been one among several other local runoffs, meaning it would not have had to pay as much.
The finance committee deferred the issue in June. County Commissioner Bill Brunson, then a member of the finance committee, said the county would lose more than $35,000 taking the JWSC to court over the issue, and that it would be preferable for the two agencies to come to an agreement on their own.
The committee is also expected to consider making recommendations on:
· Accepting $7,843 in donations to Glynn County Animal Control.
· Accepting an $18,882 grant for Marshes of Glynn Libraries.
· Purchasing a 2017 Chevrolet Express Van 3500 LT for $19,500.
· Beginning the process of selling two county-owned properties at 501 J St. and 2003 Reynolds St.
· Applying for a $38,000 Federal Emergency Management Agency hazard mitigation grant with a $7,500 local match and $8,000 to cover a hazard analysis.
The meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Harold Pate Building, 1725 Reynolds St. in Brunswick.