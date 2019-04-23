As renovations to Paulk Park in the Arco neighborhood continue, Glynn County’s finance committee is expected to consider the construction of a bathroom in the park.
“We budgeted, in this fiscal year, $183,000 for Paulk Park, and we’re taking $93,000 to the finance committee (today) that’s just for the restroom construction,” said Lisa Gurganus, manager of the county Recreation and Parks Department.
Altamaha Building Systems submitted the sole bid for the construction contract in the amount of $93,000.
The proposed contract calls for “a precast concrete restroom structure to be set in place on a pre-approved and constructed pad,” which would be built by another company, a memo from Gurganus to the committee states.
“The remainder of that project will include the construction of a gravel pad and water and sewer connection, and a playground for the park,” Gurganus said.
The playground will likely be the last item on the list, she explained, because her department wants to know exactly how much it can spend on equipment.
“We want to know what our dollar amount is we’ll have remaining, and then we’ll move forward with that,” Gurganus said. “We’re in the process of getting some informal cost estimates so we’ll know what size playground we can do.
“We’re anxious to get that piece done so we can really have a nice, quality facility. The soccer field is nice, but a playground and restroom will make it a lot better.”
The finance committee offers recommendations to the Glynn County Commission, it does not make final decisions on its own.
The department is also working on installing a new basketball court in Madge Merritt Park, near the intersection of Townsend and Whitlock streets. Gurganus said the county put the project out to bid but has extended the bidding period by two weeks because it did not receive enough responses.
If more bids come in during the extended period, Gurganus said she expects to take it to the finance committee for approval in May and the county commission in June.
In other business, the finance committee is expected to consider whether or not to recommend the county commission allow its debris monitoring services contract with Witt O’Brien’s to expire and to sign a new contract with Thompson Consulting Services.
O’Brien’s provided debris monitoring services following hurricanes Matthew and Irma in 2016 and 2017, respectively.
The consulting agency would record the amount of storm-related debris collected and filled out paperwork in line with the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s rules with the intention of making sure the county got the most reimbursement possible for debris removal following the two hurricanes.
A few months ago, the county requested proposals for debris monitoring services, according to a memo to the finance committee from Public Works Director Dave Austin.
Thompson submitted the best proposal, as determined by a panel of employees representing the county’s Public Works Department and Emergency Management Agency, the memo stated.
As with the contract with O’Brien’s, the county would not be charged unless it called upon Thompson to provide debris monitoring services.
Other items on the agenda include, among other things:
• A request to renew a tree maintenance and removal contract with Jones Maintenance Company.
• A $143,000 contract with Republic Services for trash collection and removal from county facilities.
• A $37,600 contract with Creative Landscapes for right-of-way mowing and landscaping in certain areas of St. Simons Island.
• A $51,924 contract for litter and illegal dumping reduction efforts with Keep Golden Isles Beautiful.
• A $98,000 contract with the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension Office to extend contracts of three local extension employees through June 30, 2020.
The meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. today on the second floor of the Harold Pate Building, 1725 Reynolds St. in Brunswick. The county commission’s next regular meeting is set for May 2.