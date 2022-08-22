Glynn County’s finance committee will discuss, among other things, a proposal to construct two new sets of batting cages at the North Glynn Recreation Complex.
One would be located at the baseball complex and the other at the softball complex, according to the county documents. The county’s Recreation and Parks Department is requesting a $400,000 budget.
Funds will pay for batting cage kits, concrete slabs, indoor/outdoor carpet, pole barns and electricity, a memo from Recreation and Parks Director Lisa Gurganus states.
The finance committee makes recommendations to the Glynn County Commission. It does not give final approval on financial matters.
Members of the committee will consider several other requests from the department, including an application to the Glynn County School District to use Glynn County Stadium for county football league games; to allow a representative of Southeast Publishing to stay at Blythe Island Regional Park for two weeks to sell ads for a new park guide, which will come at no cost to the county; and installation of two new memorial benches in Gascoigne Bluff Park.
• Rejecting bids for the South Palm Drive and Hornet Drive ditch drainage improvement project because they came in roughly $3.5 million over budget. The project budget is just over $2.4 million.
• Awarding a $1.5 million contract for drainage improvements in Sterling to Allen Owens Construction and Paving of Blackshear.
• Three requests from Glynn County Fire-Rescue, one for a new ambulance costing $283,322, another for $69,299 in emergency medical service equipment and one for a replacement for a truck lost in a crash in the amount of $42,620.
• An $11,979 grant from the Georgia Trauma Commission to pay for trauma-related equipment.
• A request from the county’s E911 Center for $65,143 to pay for furniture manufactured specifically for 911 call centers.
• A donation of doors from the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center to the Glynn County Police Department to be used in breaching training.
• An $8,099 grant for the Glynn County Board of Election to cover the cost of mailing 24,154 precinct cards to voters.
The meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Harold Pate Building, 1725 Reynolds St. in Brunswick.