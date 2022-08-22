Batting cages
This concept shows the proposed locations of new batting cages in North Glynn Recreation Complex.

Glynn County’s finance committee will discuss, among other things, a proposal to construct two new sets of batting cages at the North Glynn Recreation Complex.

One would be located at the baseball complex and the other at the softball complex, according to the county documents. The county’s Recreation and Parks Department is requesting a $400,000 budget.

