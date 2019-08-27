Glynn County’s finance committee is scheduled to meet today to consider a contract with a consultant to design and help implement an impact fee program.
The committee makes recommendations to the Glynn County Commission, it does not make final decisions on financial matters.
The commission will look at both countywide impact fees and fees specifically for St. Simons and Sea islands, according to a draft contract with impact fee consultant Ross Associates.
Impact fees are imposed on developers to offset the cost of the public serves or infrastructure needed to serve new development.
“Ross Associates’ services will include advice and assistance to Glynn County in general on impact fee matters, the preparation of an impact fee methodology report (including all impact fee calculations), preparation of a capital improvements element, the preparation of a final impact fee schedule for adoption, preparation of an impact fee ordinance conforming to all current state law requirements and assistance to staff in implementing the program,” the contract states.
As for the proceeds, the contract states the fees would go towards roads and bridges, stormwater drainage, flood control, bank and shore protection, parks, recreation areas and related facilities, public safety facilities and libraries, among other things.
The first phase of the project would involve data collection and organizing a study with county staff.
As part of the first phase, the consultant would have to assist the commission in creating an impact fee advisory committee, a requirement of state law.
Advisory committees need to be composed of five to 10 members appointed by the county or municipality implementing impact fees, with at least half of the committee being “representatives from the development, building, or real estate industries,” according to the state code section dealing with advisory committees.
Further, the law states committees “shall serve in an advisory capacity to assist and advise the governing body of the municipality or county with regard to the adoption of a development impact fee ordinance.”
The consultant would also have to arrange a public hearing to kick off the process and provide the commission with a methodology report and draft a capital improvements element, which would be adopted as an amendment to the county’s comprehensive plan. Amendments to the comprehensive plan must be approved by the Coastal Regional Commission.
The contract calls for another public hearing on the capital improvements element before its adoption.
Ross Associates would also be responsible for drafting a new impact fee ordinance and providing the systems needed to implement and collect impact fees, which would be done during the CRC’s review of the capital improvements element.
Finally, the contract includes a year of free advisory assistance in running the impact fee program.
The committee will also consider recommending:
• Spending $224,280 on seven Dodge Charger cruisers and related equipment for the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office.
• A $47,861 contract with the state and federal departments of transportation for “transit planning activities.” The federal DOT would cover $42,543 and the GDOT $5,318. The contract also requires a $5,318 local match split between the city of Brunswick and the county, which the county typically pays in “in-kind staff time.”
• A $119,779 contract with the federal DOT for “transportation planning activities.” The county and city would have to contribute $23,956, which the county typically pays in “in-kind staff time.”
• A $2,951 increase in the $2.55 million Brunswick-Glynn County Library renovation project to cover end-of-project work.
The meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. today in the Harold Pate Building, 1725 Reynolds St. in Brunswick.