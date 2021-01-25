The Glynn County Finance Committee will meet Tuesday to consider, among other things, awarding a contract for emergency repairs to the St. Simons Island Pier.
In August, the Harbor Pilots Association notified Glynn County Public Works of damages to the fender system under the pier, according to a memo from public works Director Dave Austin to the finance committee. Inspections confirmed a need for immediate maintenance to shore up the pier until the county can conduct permanent repairs.
The public is in no danger, county officials told The News when the structural issues were uncovered.
Austin’s memo states the county paid contractors $179,371 to perform maintenance in 2015. Since then, several major storms struck the Golden Isles.
Four contractors submitted bids for the repairs, Intron Technologies estimating $207,031; Massana Construction Inc., $390,000; JHC Corportation, $236,600; and Allan & Graham Inc., $167,768.
Including staging, mobilization and contingency funds, Intron’s bid was the lowest at $248,289, according to the memo. The company has also done a good job with bridge repairs for Glynn County in the past.
The finance committee will consider making a recommendation on the matter to the Glynn County Commission at 2 p.m. on Tuesday. The meeting will be held on the second floor of the Old Glynn County Courthouse, 701 G St. in Brunswick, and broadcast live to the county’s Facebook and YouTube pages.
Also on the agenda is a contract for sidewalk repairs on Frederica Road.
The contract included some work on Sea Island Causeway as well. A single bid from Curb and Gutter Professionals of Jesup for both jobs came in at $1.58 million, well over the roughly $600,000 budgeted for both.
As such, Austin asked the committee to recommend rejecting Curb and Gutter Professionals’ submission, breaking the two projects out into different contracts and bidding them out separately.
Other items on the agenda include:
• $30,485 for new lighting on the county’s 4th Street public safety communications tower.
• $235,600 for a new ambulance.
• $7,401 in donations of pet food and supplies from the public to Glynn County Animal Control.
• $69,893 contract with Intron for repairs to the Wells Creek Bridge.
• $28,088 for a new SUV for the Glynn County Tax Commissioner’s office.
• $39,467 contract with Flint Construction and Forestry for extensive repairs to a bulldozer.