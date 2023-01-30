The Brunswick Finance Committee will consider green-lighting several stormwater drainage projects in the city.
One of the projects is the intersection of Macon and Talmadge avenues. Commercial and residential properties around the intersection suffer from poor drainage due to inadequate infrastructure, according to a memo from Public Works Director Garrow Alberson to the committee.
“The inlets and the pipes at this intersection are severely undersized and cannot accommodate the amount of runoff from the surrounding developed areas,” the memo states. “Additionally, the outfall elevation is very low compared to the adjacent marsh, and the outfalls are not equipped with any kind of tide control devices.”
As proposed, the project includes larger drains and pipes, which flow underground under U.S. 17 and into the marsh, along with tide control valves to prevent tidewater from flooding the drainage system at high tide.
Designs are complete, and permits from all state and federal agencies with jurisdiction have been issued, according to the memo.
If approved, revenue from SPLOST 2016 and 2022 will fund the $3.7 million project, according to the documents.
The finance committee will also consider whether to recommend the city commission apply for more funding from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources to pay for drainage projects listed in the city’s drainage plan.
Called Rethinking Runoff, the plan lists 28 sites where drainage is an issue, along with solutions that take into account functionality, coastal resiliency and the use of greenery or the native environment over concrete curbs, metal drains and PVC pipes.
Three of the projects are already in various states of planning or construction, according to a memo from Alberson. He recommended the city apply to the DNR for funding for the next three.
The finance committee makes recommendations to the Brunswick City Commission, but it does not have the final say on financial matters. Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson, Commissioner Felicia Harris and Finance Director Kathy Mills make up the committee.
The committee meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. Monday and will be held virtually via Zoom. For more information, call the finance department at 912-267-5500.
The finance committee will also consider:
• Commercial improvement grant requests from Golden Isles Family Healthcare and SSI Cars & Classics for $25,000 each in grant funds to improve their businesses.
• Applying to the Georgia Department of Transportation for $548,000 in grant funding to pay for the final stages of design work for a pedestrian trail from Overlook Park to the foot of the F.J. Torras Causeway. The city would have to pitch in $137,000. The total project design cost is expected to come in at around $1.2 million.
• A $6 million contract with Structor Group to replace windows and air conditioning units in St. Mark’s Towers. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is footing the bill via a grant.
• Financial reports from the month of December.