The Brunswick Finance Committee will consider green-lighting several stormwater drainage projects in the city.

One of the projects is the intersection of Macon and Talmadge avenues. Commercial and residential properties around the intersection suffer from poor drainage due to inadequate infrastructure, according to a memo from Public Works Director Garrow Alberson to the committee.

