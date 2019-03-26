Glynn County’s finance committee is expected to consider recommending the county spend $300,000 on a North Harrington Road drainage project at its meeting today.
The project would be funded by revenue from Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2016, $400,000 of which was set aside for the project.
In a memo, county Public Works Director Dave Austin request $296,000 for the project.
“The North Harrington roadside ditch adjacent to Admirals Retreat (subdivision) has historically been a clear zone and safety hazard. In addition, the underground drainage system is drastically undersized near Southern Oaks subdivision. In order to address these long-standing issues, the Glynn County (Commission) included this project on the SPLOST 2016 program,” Austin’s memo states.
Repairs to a collapsed culvert under North Harrington will also be included in the project.
“During project development it was also determined that a culvert underneath North Harrington Road near Serenity Lane had failed, creating a large sinkhole,” according to the memo.
County contractors are currently working on multiple major road and drainage projects on St. Simons Island, some of which have significantly obstructed traffic. The memo makes no mention of potential road closures or traffic management.
The committee is also expected to hear a request from Glynn County Sheriff Neal Jump to transfer $280,000 from the Glynn County Detention Center’s commissary fund to cover an increase in medical costs for inmates.
In other business, the committee is expected to consider recommending $99,484 for audio and video upgrades to the Glynn County Courthouse, $16,505 to replace sun shades around the Neptune Park Fun Zone pool, $125,000 to clean and repair the drainage systems in five areas, and $24,950 to install laptop computers in police cruisers, among other things.
The meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. today on the second floor of the Harold Pate Building, 1725 Reynolds St. in Brunswick.