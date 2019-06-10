The Glynn County Finance Committee is expected to consider a contract with Altamaha Building Systems of Surrency for the construction of a new veterans memorial park in downtown Brunswick.
The total contract amount would be about $1.94 million, with $1.37 coming from Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2016 funds set aside specifically for the park.
Another $293,864 would come from what the county saves after completing other road projects, and another $274,693 would come from the undesignated capital projects funds.
Glynn County is heading up the project to build the park on a vacant lot between I and J streets just off Newcastle Street, where the county jail once sat.
At a previous Glynn County Commission meeting, commissioners asked for different aspects of the park to be priced separately, so that some could be built before others if necessary.
In other business, the committee will look at awarding a contract for a countywide transportation plan update that would include a St. Simons Island traffic study.
The Brunswick Area Transportation Study, Glynn County’s metropolitan planning organization, submitted two projects for consideration and both were awarded. Glynn County is providing the 20 percent match for the 2045 BATS metropolitan transportation plan update that will include a sector study of St. Simons Island. The city of Brunswick is providing the 20 percent match for a Lanier-Gloucester intersection improvements study,” According to a memo written by Community Development Director Pamela Thompson.
If the county agrees, the Georgia Department of Transportation would cover the remaining 80 percent. The GDOT offers grants to local MPOs annually for transportation planning projects.
While architectural, engineering and planning firm Pond & Company conducted a past traffic study on St. Simons Island and offered to conduct this one, Thompson recommended the county go with CDM Smith of Atlanta.
The memo states that while Pond’s offer was lower, Glynn County’s contractor evaluation process suggested CDM Smith would be a better fit.
Glynn County’s 20 percent match would be $274,922.
Also on the finance committee’s agenda:
• A $179,988 contract with engineering firm Allen and Graham to fix structural issues in the Glynn County Police Department’s headquarters.
• Removing former Chief Financial Officer Tonya Miller from the list of employees authorized to make deposit or withdrawals from a local government investment pool.
• Awarding a $45,000 contract to Goodwyn Mills Cawood for consultation on a shoreline evaluation and shoreline protection plan.
• Writing off $35,363 used to pay for a special election in 2016 as bad debt due to a disagreement between with Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission and the Glynn County Board of Elections as to who should pay for it.
The meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday on the second floor of the Harold Pate Building, 1725 Reynolds St. in Brunswick.