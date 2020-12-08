The Glynn County Finance Committee will consider at its meeting today a partnership with the developer of a proposed retirement community to install a new traffic light at Altama Avenue and Buckingham Place.
In August, Mainland Planning commissioners approved a site plan for Beverly Villas — an 80-unit senior living facility composed of 26 duplexes, seven quadruplexes, a clubhouse, pool and maintenance shed on an 18.8-acre parcel behind Coley Electric.
County planning and zoning staff members said at the time they believed the senior living complex would push traffic volume at that intersection to the point a traffic light would be warranted.
The developer, Hillpointe LLC, agreed to share the burden of installing the signal, which could cost upwards of $200,000 according to a memo from Community Development Director Pamela Thompson to the finance committee.
“It is believed that adding an additional traffic light will assist in offsetting the costs incurred by the county to its road infrastructure which are partially necessitated by the development of Beverly Villas,” the memo states.
County officials and the developer have preliminarily agreed to a 75-25 cost-share, with the developer paying a quarter, roughly $50,000, of the total price.
The finance committee will be asked to make a recommendation on the agreement to the Glynn County Commission, which will consider it at a future meeting.
Also on the agenda is a proposal to reduce the county’s online credit card payment fee.
The 3 percent fee is slated to go into effect Jan. 1, 2021. But on Tuesday, the finance committee will consider recommending the county commission lower it to 2.75 percent.
Intended to recoup processing fees for online transactions, the commission initially approved the fee on Sept. 3.
In other business, the committee will look at a contract with Bryant Appraisal and Consulting Services for right-of-way deed evaluation, negotiation and acquisition services for infrastructure and federal aid projects, among other things, at a rate of $63 per hour with a 58-cent-per-mile transportation reimbursement rate.
In a memo, county engineer Paul Andrews asked the committee to recommend using a clause in county ordinances to bypass the bidding process. The broad range of services provided and the company’s 19-year history doing this work for the county justify it, according to the memo.
Committee members will also consider recommending whether to renew the county’s workers’ compensation insurance from the Association of County Commissioners of Georgia.
The virtual meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. and will be broadcast live to the county’s YouTube and Facebook pages.