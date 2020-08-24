Glynn County Finance Committee members will consider nearly $350,000 in purchases for the Glynn County Fire Department on Tuesday.
Included in the cost is a supply of medical grade oxygen, a new ambulance and associated equipment.
Highest on the list by far is a new ambulance at $235,600, followed by several pieces of equipment for the ambulance costing $78,351 in total. Both were included in the department’s fiscal year budget.
The fire department is also requesting to switch ambulance billing services after the county’s current contractor, Change Healthcare, failed to provide the agreed-upon services.
The department has used Change Healthcare since November 2017 to process the invoices for ambulance rides and EMT medical care, according to a memo from fire Chief Randy Jordan to the committee.
“Reports are sporadic, a ‘dashboard’ allowing simple access to reports and current status has never been developed as promised,” Jordan wrote. “Change Healthcare is still assigning ‘courtesy transports’ after we were told that all transports would be invoiced.”
A mistake on the part of Change Healthcare personnel led to the department losing the ability to invoice Medicare for five months, according to Jordan’s memo, and most recently the company has either refused or is unable to work with the county’s ambulance fee collection contractor.
“In short, the customer service provided by Change Healthcare has been far below our expectations,” Jordan stated.
He asked the committee to recommend the Glynn County Commission approve a switch to ImageTrend, which manages records for the fire department. The company will take over for the same rate Change Healthcare charges.
The finance committee makes recommendations to the county commission. It does not make final decisions on financial matters.
Also on the agenda:
• A $6,000 Georgia Department of Agriculture grant for Glynn County Animal Control to pay for a downtown Brunswick spay and neuter clinic.
• An amendment to Marshes of Glynn Libraries’ budget to account for a $7,000 shortfall due to a smaller state grant allotment than expected.
• A $15,000 contract with Gold Coast Officials Association for sport officiating services.
• A request from Banker Real Estate for a refund of $43,150 in overpaid bed taxes.
The meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday and will be held virtually. It will be broadcast to the county’s Facebook and YouTube accounts.