Finance committee splits vote on $22 refund
The Glynn County Finance Committee held a 20 minute meeting Tuesday.
Everything on the consent agenda was approved without discussion.
Committee members also approved a request to refund $22 in interest payments to a woman who tried to pay her bill on time but wrote incorrect information on the check she paid to the county tax assessor’s office. Commissioners Walter Rafolski and David Sweat voted to approve the refund, while Allen Booker voted no.
Commissioners unanimously rejected another request for a refund on interest paid for a mobile home where taxes were unpaid by a previous owner. Commissioners said taxes on property have to be paid regardless of who owned it before the new owners purchased it.
— The Brunswick News
