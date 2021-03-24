The Glynn County Finance Committee recommended the county commission sign a new lease agreement with the owners of the Village Creek Landing parking lot and turnaround.
The parking lot and turnaround are often used by people dropping boats into Village Creek.
Disagreements between the owners of the property and past county commissioners over the terms of the lease led to negotiations stalling for several years.
Village Creek Landing LLC, represented by St. Simons Island Attorney John McQuigg and local businessman Zack Gowen at past commission meetings, owns the parking lot and event venue at the end of South Harrington Road.
The troubles began in June 2016, when former landowner P&M Cedar Products announced its intent to cancel a lease the county held over the parking lot after a subdivision project the company tried to launch was shot down by the Islands Planning Commission.
Several temporary lease extensions followed, sustaining the public’s access to the only parking area near the boat ramp until 2018, when Village Creek Landing acquired the property. Negotiations continued on and off until late last year with little progress.
The matter came up again at a county commission meeting in December, where some said the county should simply let the lease expire rather than agree to what they felt were unreasonable terms offered by Village Creek Landing.
Glynn County Commissioner Mike Browning was very candid as to his thoughts on the matter, saying at a commission meeting in December that the county should “just put this thing to bed by doing nothing and moving on.” Browning has since left the commission, having been defeated in his bid for reelection to the District 1 seat by now Commissioner Sammy Tostensen.
At-large Commissioner David O’Quinn, one of the three members of the finance committee, said at the committee’s Tuesday meeting that he and Commissioners Cap Fendig and Walter Rafolski, the other two members, met with the parking lot’s owners behind the scenes to hash out a deal.
“We believe we have a very good opportunity here to clean up what has been left to hang for the last couple of years,” O’Quinn said.
The agreement comes in the form of 25 one-year leases, which meet the needs of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. The agency is required by law to invest in public access to natural resources, but the lack of a long-term agreement with Village Creek Landing LLC stopped the DNR from putting any money into the Village Creek ramp, O’Quinn said.
It comes at a good time, he continued, because the Georgia Department of Transportation plans to replace the Mackay River Bridge in the coming years, which may cut off access to another one of the few public ramps on the island.
O’Quinn, Fendig and Rafolski voted unanimously to recommend the full seven-member commission sign the agreement.
In other business, the committee recommended funding a new lifeguard team dedicated to protecting swimmers at Gould’s Inlet.
Most activity centers around the old Coast Guard station and Massengale Park beach accesses, Recreation and Park Department Director Lisa Gurganus said, but close to a third of all water rescues occur in Gould’s Inlet.
Salaries for four additional lifeguards in May and June, the last two months of the current fiscal year, supplies, services, new storage shed, radios, defibrillator, thermal imaging gear, a new utility vehicle and personal watercraft would cost $61,900, according to a memo from county Recreation and Parks Department Director Lisa Gurganus.
Lifeguards are only on duty full-time during the summer season between Memorial Day and Labor Day.
While Fendig voted in favor of the proposal, he was not sure the power ski was a necessity. He said paddleboards would be more suitable for a quick response, as personal watercraft like a Jet Ski can be cumbersome to launch.
Fellow committee member Rafolski was not convinced the county needed a new utility vehicle, suggesting the recreation department look into getting a surplus truck or some other suitable vehicle from another department.
The committee also voted to recommend authorizing county staff members to develop a plan to construct a planter inside a roundabout at Ocean Boulevard and East Beach Causeway on St. Simons Island.
Because of the roundabout’s relatively small circumference, the middle was left bare to allow for large trucks that can’t follow the curve to traverse the center when turning left, said Public Works Director Dave Austin. One of the reasons it was so expensive — well over budget at $1.35 million — is because the center is solid, reinforced with rebar and supported by concrete to support the weight of large trucks.
Fendig felt the county could sacrifice the ability of trucks to make left turns at the roundabout to beautify it.
“My contention has been that type of truck doesn’t need to be making that kind of route through the roundabout or around the roundabout,” he said.
They should instead look for ways to detour or get through the roundabout with right-hand turns, Fendig said.
Rafolski could not agree with the proposal to change the roundabout after the fact, however. If a planter was going to be included, it should have already been put into place.
“The citizens of East Beach have told me they’re tired of seeing toilets put out in the middle of that thing and other items, and ask specifically that we do something more decorative and something more becoming of the community,” Fendig responded.
Fendig and O’Quinn voted to make the recommendation. Rafolski voted against it.
The committee also recommended:
• Increasing the county’s annual contribution to Keep Golden Isles Beautiful by more than $8,000 for a total of $60,000.
• Declining a request from county staff members to authorize putting a Canal Road widening project out to bid with an acknowledgment that SPLOST 2016 revenue may not cover the cost of construction.
• Spending $10,800 on a new storage shed for Selden Park.
• Purchasing a $16,850 utility vehicle for Glynn County Fire Rescue to be used in beach rescue operations.
• Awarding a $153,440 Sea Island Road sidewalk construction contract to Curb and Gutter Professionals of Jesup.
• Awarding a $351,365 contract for Frederica Road sidewalk improvements to the Mitchell Group of Carrollton.
• Buying $220,800 in wetland mitigation credits from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers so the county can resume the reconstruction of Pennick Road.
• Rejecting a single bid over $1.5 million from Swindell Construction for a Harry Driggers Road sidewalk project. The project in question is phase 2 of a larger SPLOST project, the total budget for which is $1.1 million.