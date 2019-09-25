Glynn County’s finance committee recommended the county commission reject all offers for a contract to draw up plans to straighten the section Frederica Road that runs past Christ Church on St. Simons Island.
The item was among four added to the agenda at the beginning of the meeting.
Christ Church Frederica drove the plan in its early stages, taking their plan to the Glynn County Commission, Fort Frederica National Monument and the Georgia Department of Transportation.
Government money from the local, state and federal level is involved, coming from the county, GDOT and National Park Service.
Before publishing a request for proposal for the project, county Public Works Director Dave Austin said he sought input from the GDOT and heard nothing back.
“We sent the draft to GDOT for comment, and received no comments from one guy,” Austin said. “Then we got some bids, and then we got some comments from GDOT. Because this is a county, a state, a federal, a church project, we thought it would be correct to make sure we had addressed all the GDOT comments and put this out to bid again. We don’t want to start the project off on the wrong foot.”
Once published a request for proposal can’t be amended, it has to be republished. So Austin recommended rejecting the proposals received and publishing the RFP again, taking the GDOT’s comments into account.
The committee recommended the county commission do just that, voting 3-0 in favor.
In other business, the committee recommended approval of another design contract, this time for a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2016 project to widen Canal Road to four lanes.
Part of the road was widened to accommodate the Canal Crossing Shopping Center, but the county now wishes to continue on to the road’s intersection with Harry Driggers Boulevard and Glynco Parkway.
Along with the widening, Glynn County Engineer Paul Andrews said whoever gets the contract will also draw up plans for a roundabout at the intersection.
“The first thing we’re going to do is look at that, and if it proves the will of the county isn’t there anymore to do a roundabout but to go with another option, we can certainly change it,” Andrews said.
The committee recommended 3-0 that the county commission award the $280,500 contract to EMC Engineering.
The committee also recommended the county commission approve a $45,158.20 amendment to a contract with engineering firm Pond & Company.
The firm drew up plans for improvements to the Altama Connector corridor, including its intersection with the Ga. 25 Spur. At the time, the county wanted to get the GDOT involved so improvements to the Spur could be incorporated into the plan.
Get involved it did, offering to contribute $250,000 to construct additional lefthand turn lanes off the Spur and onto the Altama Connector. According to Austin, however, the money can only go towards construction, and not planning or design work.
The county entered into a $270,000 contract with the company to design the road and intersection improvements the first time around, Austin said.
“So basically we’re out another $50,000 to do these additional lanes?” said committee member David O’Quinn.
He followed up by asking Austin if that seemed like a lot of money just to add two lanes to the intersection plans.
“At this point, it kind of is what it is. If you go out to get another contractor, it’s probably going to cost you more,” Austin said.
Ultimately, the committee recommended the commission approve the expenditure.
In other business, the committee recommended the county commission:
• Accept a $53,554 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice to pay for surveillance cameras for the Glynn County Police Department.
• Accept a $16,477 grant from the justice department to cover new technology for the county police.
• Extend a mapping software maintenance contract with ESRI of Redlands, Calif., for another three years and in the amount of $51,500.
• Adopt a calendar for the fiscal year 2019-2020 budget.
• Accept a grant from the Bissell Pet Foundation, the actual amount of the grant depending on how many animals are adopted from the Glynn County Animal Shelter on Oct. 12.
The Glynn County Commission’s next meeting is scheduled for Oct. 3, while the committee’s is set for Oct. 29.