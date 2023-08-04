The Glynn County Finance Committee approved a recommendation to refund penalties and interest paid on property taxes at Thursday’s meeting.
Committee Chairman Allen Booker said he has been unwilling to approve other refund requests in the past because of the precedent it would set.
In this instance, Glynn County Tax Commissioner Jeff Chapman said the request by Marlene E. Baker was unusual, and he would not have a problem if her request for a refund of $3,463 was approved.
Baker said she was misled in believing she paid the back taxes she’d own the home she has lived in since 2009.
The request to recommend a refund was unanimously approved.
Another request for $168 in refund penalties and interest paid on property taxes was denied by committee members. The property owner said the tax bill was sent to the wrong address, and he didn’t realize the taxes hadn’t been paid until they were overdue.
Commissioners voted to approve a request from organizers of the Golden Isles King Mac Tournament to host the annual event Aug. 18-19 at Gascoigne Park and to allow the closure of the dock from 3-6 p.m. on Aug. 19 to allow participants to weigh fish in a safe manner.