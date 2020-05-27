Glynn County’s finance committee recommended Tuesday the county move ahead with a $2.15 million St. Simons Island rock revetment project.
Following Hurricane Irma, the state offered $10 million in grants to Jekyll, Tybee and St. Simons islands to shore up their shorelines. Glynn County got $2.5 million of that pot in 2018.
Glynn County chose to use the funds to build up the revetment on the south end of St. Simons Island with what’s commonly known as Johnson rocks.
“This is the construction project for actually moving the rocks and restoring the revetment on St. Simons Island,” said assistant county manager Kathryn Downs. “Unfortunately we got held up by the (U.S.) Corps of Engineers and missed the window for construction during this past non-turtle season.”
The finance committee — made up of Glynn County Commissioners Allen Booker, David O’Quinn and Bill Brunson — voted unanimously to recommend awarding the contract to The Industrial Company.
The full commission will consider the committee’s recommendation.
If the project is approved June 4, county spokesman Matthew Kent said officials will meet with the contractor to establish a start date and timeline.
Kent couldn’t say how the rocks would be transported to the site or the impact the project might have on traffic or infrastructure. The state approved an extension of the project deadline last month, setting the new deadline at April 30, 2021.
Project maps and permitting information can be found at glynncounty.org/revetment-project.
In other business, the committee recommended dropping a proposed set of four dedicated pickleball courts at Kings Park on St. Simons Island.
The county set aside $150,000 in the budget to construct the courts. Initially it planned for six courts, but construction estimates came in well over budget. Glynn County commissioners rejected all bids on the contract and reduced the project to four courts.
McGrath Industries, doing business as Talbot Tennis, estimated it could do the job for $142,574. It was the lowest bid, followed by Platinum Paving and Concrete at $158,434 and United Grounds Maintenance Services at $185,381.
Recreation and parks manager Lisa Gurganus said the contractor has experience with pickleball and tennis courts and has completed projects for the county in the past.
Brunson said the county is contending with dropping sales tax revenue this year due to business shutdowns resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
As such, he recommended putting it on hold until the county finds some “revenue certainty.”
The project was not originally included in the county’s budget, O’Quinn noted. As such, the county would have to use its general fund balance, essentially a cash reserve, to pay for the courts.
“It wasn’t budgeted in,” O’Quinn said. “I have big problems in that regard.”
Committee members considered simply making no ruling, but Will Worley, and attorney with the county, said they needed to vote either way.
“I think the bids are only good for a certain time after opening them,” Worley said.
The committee voted 2-0 to not award the contract to any of the companies. Brunson and committee chair Booker voted in favor of canceling the contract; O’Quinn abstained.
“I have a family member that lives adjacent to the park, and I’ve received some criticism that I can’t be neutral on this,” O’Quinn said.
They did not give any indication of when they might pick the project back up.
The committee also deferred the question of whether to spend $3.5 million on a new animal control shelter.
All bids came in well over the original budget of $1.5 million.
“A famous commissioner once said we’ll have to bid this to find out what it cost,” said Glynn County Public Works Director Dave Austin. “They’re a little over the last estimate at $3.2 million that our architect gave us.”
Nine construction firms bid on the contract. R.H. Tyson Construction of Blackshear bid $3.1 million while the highest at $4.2 million was from Collins Construction of Savannah. Only one Brunswick company bid — Poppell-Eller Inc., which pinned the project at $4.1 million.
Brunson asked if the county might be able to negotiate with the low bidder, R.H. Tyson, to lower the cost.
“Having looked at this, we think we’re pretty barebones,” Austin said. “Anything we substitute now we’ll just be paying for by fixing.”
O’Quinn said he would prefer to defer the issue to the full commission.
The committee voted 3-0 to do so.
Committee members also voted to recommend:
• A $364,012 custodial services contract with Intercontinental Commercial Services.
• Canceling the county’s youth softball, youth baseball and adult kickball leagues due to COVID-19.
• Awarding a $433,102 contract to convert the drainage ditch along Sea Island Road into a buried drain pipe to Plant Improvement Co.
• Accepting a $5,809 grant for the Glynn County Fire Department to purchase trauma-related equipment.
• Accepting $4,658 in donations to Glynn County Animal Control to purchase pet food and supplies.