The Glynn County Finance Committee endorsed a proposal from the county’s Public Works Department to contract with Intron Technologies for repairs to the St. Simons Island pier.
“We were notified in August by the Harbor Pilots (Association) of damage to the existing fender system,” Public Works Director Dave Austin said. “We got a cost on that, and we also do a periodic, every three or four years, inspection of the pier.”
It seemed like an efficient proposition to package the repairs to the fender system and the faults found during the regular inspection, Austin said.
Four contractors submitted bids, with Intron Technologies estimating the cost at $207,031; Massana Construction Inc., $390,000; JHC Corporation, $236,600; and Allan & Graham Inc., $167,768.
Factoring in the cost of staging, mobilization and contingency funds, Intron’s bid was the lowest at $248,289, according to Austin.
Work may begin as early as March. The time it takes to complete will heavily depend on the tides and weather.
The pier will not be completely closed since all required work required is on the underside, Austin said. Some sections might have to be roped off for staging and equipment, however.
Austin said Intron Technologies has done good work on bridge repairs for Glynn County in the past and has worked on the pier before.
“It’s important that you have a contractor that understands marine construction and the tidal challenges we have at the pier, the nine-foot tidal swing, and understands the waves you get,” Austin said. “You can’t just have any contractor that’s done lake or water-type work.”
Commissioner Walter Rafolski said he’d prefer to see separate contracts in the future due to the complexity of the bid documents. As someone who is not in the construction field, Rafolski said he had a hard time deciphering the contract.
The committee voted 3-0 to recommend the county commission sign the contract.
The committee is made up of Rafolski, Commissioner Cap Fendig and Commission Chairman David O’Quinn.
The full commission will consider the recommendation at a future meeting.
The committee also voted to recommend to the full commission that it:
• Reject bids on a contract for Frederica Road sidewalk repairs and Sea Island Causeway roadwork and rebid the two projects as separate contracts.
• Spend $30,485 on new lighting on the county’s 4th Street public safety communications tower.
• Pay $235,600 for a new ambulance.
• Accept $7,401 in donations of pet food and supplies from the public to Glynn County Animal Control.
• Sign a $69,893 contract with Intron for repairs to the Wells Creek Bridge.
• Pay $28,088 for a new SUV for the Glynn County Tax Commissioner’s office.
• Approve a $39,467 contract with Flint Construction and Forestry for extensive repairs to a bulldozer.
• Award a $16,499 contract to Intron for repairs to the Blythe Island Regional Park maintenance access pier.