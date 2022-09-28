The Glynn County Finance Committee unanimously approved a recommendation to purchase a fire pumper apparatus at Tuesday’s meeting.
Prepayment of the purchase price, $719,650, was required. The pumper will be purchased through a local government cooperative program with funding through the 2023 fiscal year fire budget.
The prepayment amount locks in the price for the pump, which will be ready for delivery about 28 months after the order is accepted by Pierce Manufacturing Co.
Bids for the Americans with Disabilities Act modifications at Fire Station No. 2 in the amount of $123,809 and to the Department of Public Health in the amount of $206,404, were also approved, both to M.D. McDonald Construction Co.
There are only “a handful” of county ADA projects needed to be completed, said Dave Austin, director of public works.
A recommendation to award a $109,392 contract to re-plaster the main pool at Neptune Park Fun Zone to Stellar Pools and Spas was approved unanimously.
Committee members also agreed to approve soliciting bids for improvements at Blythe Island Regional Park including improvements to the restroom/bathhouse, extra vehicle lanes near the campground office and upgrades to the park entrance/security gate.
Commissioners did deny refund requests for penalties paid on late property bills.
Consent agenda items included:
• Approval of renewal of an agreement with St. Simons Sweets to operate concessions at Neptune Park Fun Zone Pool. The initial agreement in 2021 include two one-year renewal options.
• Approval of an agreement with Paint an Positivity LLC to provide art programs for youth, adults and seniors at Selden Park.
• Accepting the donation of two eight-foot benches and funds to cover the cost to expand the spectator area at the pickleball courts at Kings Park.
• Authorize an agreement with the Georgia Recreation and Park Association to host all age divisions of the District 2 all-star football tournament at Glynn County Stadium for the semi-finals and championship game. Tentative dates are Nov. 19 or Nov. 22.
• Accepting a $165,825 aggressive traffic grant, with funding provided by more than $99,000 in state funds and a local match by the police fund for more than $66,000.
• Renewal of a software maintenance agreement with ESRI for $55,000.