The Glynn County Finance Committee unanimously approved a recommendation to purchase a fire pumper apparatus at Tuesday’s meeting.

Prepayment of the purchase price, $719,650, was required. The pumper will be purchased through a local government cooperative program with funding through the 2023 fiscal year fire budget.

Hurricane Ian still on track to impact Isles

Heavy winds and strong rain from Hurricane Ian are still forecast to hit the Golden Isles tonight through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service, with the Golden Isles seeing tropical storm conditions Thursday evening.