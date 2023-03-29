The Glynn County Finance Committee approved a recommendation Tuesday to spend $1.2 million on a drainage project for roadway and drainage improvements at Somersby Pointe subdivision.
The Glynn County Finance Committee approved a recommendation Tuesday to spend $1.2 million on a drainage project for roadway and drainage improvements at Somersby Pointe subdivision.
The development has a history of drainage and roadway problems.
Dave Austin, county public works director, said the improvements are much needed in “an area that has suffered.”
Earlier this year the project was advertised but failed to attract bidders. When it was advertised a second time in March, Swindell Construction Co., based in Glennville, submitted the only bid.
A $573,000 project management contract was recommended for the College Park drainage improvement project. County Engineer Paul Andrews said three bids were submitted, with the recommendation to award the contract to EMC Engineering Services for the design of phases two through four of the project.
A change order for $39,148 was recommended for approval to cover additional meetings necessary for the project.
A $153,350 contract with Signs, Etc. was recommended to pay for the installation of wayfinding signs in the county.
A contract for $28,900 with Roberts Civil Engineering was recommended for the design of parking improvements at Mallery Park.
An increase of $30,000 was approved for the Glynn County Coroner’s Office to pay for transportation and associate coroner’s fees.
