Glynn County’s finance committee recommended on Tuesday pulling money out of the county’s reserves to cover a shortfall in the last financial year’s budget.
Finance Manager Judy Dunnagan told the committee that the county received roughly $1.65 million near the end of the fiscal year 2018, which ended on June 30, 2018, and posted it to that year’s budget.
However, the revenue came in just after the Glynn County Commission approved its budget for the then-upcoming fiscal year 2019 budget, which included the same $1.65 million in revenue. Essentially, the one $1.65 million payment was listed in both of the budgets, and expenditures were approved against it.
The problem was avoidable, she said. When the money was posted to the fiscal year 2018 budget, the fiscal year 2019 budget should have been amended to remove the $1.65 million.
She couldn’t say much more than that as she was not employed by the county at the time.
County Manager Alan Ours filled in some of the details.
He said he discussed the matter with former county Chief Financial Officer Tonya Miller — now city manager of Waycross — who said the finance department did not expect to receive the payment until after June 30, 2018. As such, they included it in the 2019 budget.
“It’s certainly unfortunate. It was not something done intentionally, but it was a mistake by the county,” Ours said.
The commission has approved a little more than $785,000 in expenditures against the $1.65 million.
According to a memo from Dunnagan to the committee, $568,557 went to the veterans memorial park construction — which is partially funded by Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2016 — $66,514 went to renovations in the Glynn County Tax Commissioner’s office and $150,000 went to construct new pickleball courts for a total of $785,071.
Ours recommended pulling from the county’s unassigned general fund to cover the expenses.
Accounting for the $785,000 in expenses, plans to refill the county’s rainy day fund and a recent class-action lawsuit that will cost the county $7.5 million, Ours said the general fund will drop from around $24.5 million to $16 million.
Committee member David O’Quinn said the county should be more careful with the general fund, as it often relies on the money for unexpected expenditures.
“The undesignated fund balance is the grease that keeps the community moving. I want to protect that,” O’Quinn said.
He suggested moving the new pickleball courts from the current fiscal year 2020 budget to the fiscal year 2021 budget and only pulling $635,000 from the general fund to cover the other two expenses.
O’Quinn moved to recommend the county commission do exactly that.
Committee Chairman Allen Booker agreed, and the committee voted 2-0 to go in that direction.
Committee member Bill Brunson was absent.
In other business, the committee voted to recommend the county commission:
• Approve a request from the Glynn County Police Department to trade 56 firearms — including three 37mm launchers, 30 Remington 870 shotguns, 10 Mossberg 590 shotguns, 10 Heckler & Koch UMP 45 submachine guns and a German MP 40 submachine gun — and 10 fire attachments for 22 Sig Sauer patrol rifles and attachments valued at just under $30,000.
• Approve a $1 million grant with the Georgia Department of Transportation with a $300,000 local match for road maintenance and repair.
• Increase the State Court Solicitor’s budget by $36,000 so she could contract an additional attorney.
The committee’s next meeting is set for Dec. 10.