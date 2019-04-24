Glynn County’s finance committee on Tuesday recommended the county commission switch to a new debris removal contractor.
Witt O’Brien’s, the county’s current debris monitoring contractor, had caused issued for the county following Hurricane Matthew in 2016, said Public Works Director Dave Austin.
“We had a debris monitoring contract for five years with Witt O’Brien’s," Austin said. "When we went through the Hurricane Matthew, we had some challenges with low calls and some of their service. Last year, we stayed the course with them because it was too quick to change."
He recommended the county allow its contract with O’Brien’s to expire and sign a new contract with Thompson Consulting Services.
After the meeting, committee member Bill Brunson reiterated that the county had issues with Witt O’Brien’s performance in 2016.
Indeed, multiple county commissioners took both O’Brien’s and their debris removal contractor — Ceres Environmental — to task at a meeting in November 2016, questioning the qualifications of their debris monitors and alleging they were directing Ceres’ workers to cut down and haul away more live tree limbs than they had to in order to charge the county more money.
He and other commissioners also accused them in 2016 of dragging their feet and being slow to respond to calls from the public. Representatives of Ceres denied the claims at the time.
Austin said he called Thompson’s references, and Chatham County officials, in particular, had been pleased with the contractor’s services.
The committee voted 3-0 to recommend the county commission contract with Thompson for future storm debris monitoring services.
In other business, the committee recommended the county commission deny a refund of $230 in license transfer late fees to Fred Frankenberg and Sorina Susnea.
When they attempted to transfer their registration from New York to Georgia, Frankenberg said he was told by a clerk that he would have to return his license plates to New York and bring back documentation.
It took New York officials more than 30 days to return the paperwork, causing Frankenberg and Susnea to incur late fees.
“There’s no reason for our office to tell someone from New York that they have to send their plates back to the state,” said Alberta Randolph, an administrator in the tax commissioner’s office.
She didn’t think anyone in the office would have told them to do that, as it’s not a requirement in the state of Georgia and not part of her office’s procedures.
The committee tabled the discussion temporarily to give Randolph time to retrieve documentation of Frankenberg and Susnea’s interactions with the tax commissioner’s office.
When she returned, the committee noted that neither could provide any evidence they were told to do anything outside the normal procedures.
Committee Chairman Allen Booker said that it was evident there had been a misunderstanding, but that he could not attribute it to the tax commissioner’s office.
Brunson said he felt for them, but that it didn’t seem to be a mistake on the part of the tax commissioner’s staff, and added that he didn’t want to set a precedent that would encourage other citizens to expect similar refunds.
Booker agreed with his assessment, and the committee voted to recommend the county commission deny the refund 3-0.
The committee recommended the county commission approve, among other things:
• Spending $93,000 on a new restroom facility in Paulk Park.
• A $22,500 contract with the Coastal Georgia Community Action Authority.
• A $143,000 contract with Republic Services for trash collection and removal from county facilities.
• A $37,600 contract with Creative Landscapes to mow and landscape rights of way in multiple areas on St. Simons Island.
• A $51,924 contract with Keep Golden Isles Beautiful for litter and illegal dumping abatement programs.
The county commission’s next regular meeting is scheduled for May 2 while the finance committee’s next meeting is on May 28.