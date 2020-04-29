COVID-19 continues to narrow down impact sports programs for children in the Golden Isles.
Following a mid-March decision by Glynn County Schools to indefinitely cancel all athletics, members of Glynn County’s finance committee unanimously recommended canceling the county’s spring soccer and track.
Recreation and Parks Manager Lisa Gurganus told the committee Tuesday her department has been discussing outright canceling the spring seasons since all county programs were suspended last month.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, health professionals recommend residents keep a six-foot distance from others unless from the same household.
That would be difficult in a soccer match, she said.
“The nature of soccer is just not such that you can socially distance,” Gurganus said.
Unlike soccer, consistently spacing out competitors is possible in track and field. With regional and state meets being called off, however, she said most competitors are likely to end their spring seasons entirely.
“Unfortunately, the track program is contingent on having teams in other communities to compete against,” Gurganus said. “Disappointing again, just like with soccer.”
With modifications to account for distancing, the county may be able to move forward with its spring baseball and softball programs.
“That remains to be seen, but I wanted to make the point that we will welcome those kids (from the soccer and track programs),” Gurganus said.
Registration for softball and baseball is currently closed, she explained, but her department will reopen it if the programs aren’t canceled.
The finance committee can only make recommendations. The final decision rests with the Glynn County Commission. Commissioner Allen Booker chairs the committee which includes commissioners David O’Quinn and Bill Brunson.
The three unanimously voted to recommend the action.
In other business, the committee recommended:
• Accepting a $2,000 donation from the Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation to pay for pet food to use in a senior pet owner food delivery program and sound-dampening dog kennels.
• Appropriating $22,500 for the Coastal Georgia Community Action Authority.
• Paying a $30,250 sewer tap-in fee to the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission for the new Glynn County Animal Control shelter.
• Waiving the pesticide license requirement for new contractors to allow groundskeeping company U.S. Lawns to use organic pest control at the Glynn County Courthouse.
• Spending a little over $102,000 on repairs to a Glynn County Fire Department ladder truck.
• Spending nearly $30,000 on a Dodge Ram truck to use as an undercover vehicle for the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office.
County commissioners will consider the recommendations at a future meeting.
The commission’s next meeting is scheduled for May 5.