Glynn County’s personnel committee gave the thumbs up on Monday to a reorganization of some of the county’s departments and pay grade increases for top brass.
The personnel committee only makes recommendations to the Glynn County Commission, it does not make final decisions on personnel matters.
Under the current organizational framework, the chief financial officer also serves as the director of administration, overseeing the finance, information technology, human resources and GIS departments.
The main reason County Manager Alan Ours proposed the reorganization was to move everything but the finance department out from under the CFO.
“My original goal was to create the CFO position and not have the director of administrative services anymore because, again, I believe as the CFO their total focus should be on financial issues,” Ours said. “I did not set out to increase the pay of all department heads. We asked our consultant ‘How does this affect everybody?’ and so the consultant’s recommendation is what we presented to you.”
With the elimination of the administrative services director role, Ours recommended putting the IT and HR departments directly under the county manager and promoting the IT and HR managers to directors. In Ours’ proposal, GIS would fall under the IT director’s purview.
Glynn County Commissioner Peter Murphy, the committee’s chairman, asked Ours to explain the difference between manager and director jobs, as their responsibilities would change little.
Ours explained that the difference is largely in how the two titles are perceived. When IT Manager John Catron leaves, it will likely be easier to attract a new IT department head with a “director” title.
“I believe, within the next year, the current IT manager is going to retire and do something different ... I think the fact that that position would be IT director carries more weight in our ability to recruit a professional to lead that department than IT manager would,” Ours said. “As we look to the future, not only are we trying to address the current issue with the CFO, but we’re also trying to look ahead as things may transition in the next year or two.”
Ours’ proposal also included an increase in pay grades for 10 of 11 upper management positions. He said the changes were recommended by the county’s compensation consultant, the Archer Company, following a review of each position’s responsibilities.
He said he would recommend the pay grade increases even if the county commission decided not to move ahead with the reorganization. While Ours didn’t say exactly how much each new position would get, all the raises combined would equal about $51,600, or roughly $4,800 to $5,000 each.
Commissioners Wayne Neal and David O’Quinn worked on an alternate proposal, which Ours presented at the meeting.
Instead of having the IT and HR departments report to the county manager, Neal and O’Quinn’s proposal suggested moving them under Assistant County Manager Kathryn Downs.
“She has three people reporting to her — the communications manager, the recreation manager and the animal control manager — those three responsibilities in itself take up a great deal of her time,” Ours said. “What you don’t see on the organizational chart is all the other responsibilities that Mrs. Downs has.”
Downs is also assigned to special projects as well, he explained, and he didn’t think she could handle two more departments along with her current workload.
Neal said he was willing to endorse Ours’ original proposal, but simply wanted to take a closer look at the issue and possible alternatives before “approving it blind.”
Committee members voted 3-0 to recommend approval of Ours’ proposal.
The committee also recommended the county commission approve a request from the Glynn County Police Department to reclassify a part-time community service officer position to a full-time crime analyst.
Police Chief John Powell said the county’s analyst would work hand-in-hand with the city of Brunswick’s. Whoever is hired would track crime statistics to identify trends, Powell said, which would help patrol officers more effectively enforce the law.
Powell already had someone in mind for the position, and the committee members were impressed with his credentials.
The committee voted 3-0 in favor of the reclassification.