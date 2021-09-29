The county finance committee is recommending $301,000 in funding for the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office to cover COVID-19 related expenses during the last fiscal year.
Sheriff Neal Jump told commissioners at Tuesday’s finance committee meeting the jail’s kitchen had to be closed twice because of COVID outbreaks among staff.
Two jail employees have died from the virus, Jump said.
In other business, the finance committee:
• Voted 2-1 to approve a purchase order for a data center air conditioning system at the Harold Pate Building.
The current system, 11 years old, is for commercial buildings, but it was never designed to provide the cooling needs of an area housing the hub of the county’s information. It includes judicial, finance and half of the 911 emergency trunks.
Data center air conditioning systems are designed specifically to cool data equipment centers.
David West, the county’s supervisor of technical services, said the system has been plagued with problems.
Commissioner Cap Fendig made the motion to approve the $264,000 purchase order for the new system and Commissioner David O’Quinn seconded the motion. Commissioner Walter Rafolski voted no, saying he wasn’t opposed to the recommendation. His opposition was simply that there was only one bidder for the work and he wanted multiple bids.
• Said it will recommend approval of concession agreements at Massengale Park, Coast Guard Park and Neptune Park when it goes to the full commission for consideration.
• Approved new playground equipment at Neptune Park that Lisa Gurganus, director of recreation and parks, said will make it a destination. The new equipment will have a pirate theme with towers, multiple slides and eight swing bays.
• Voted unanimously to reject two bids to build a maintenance shed at Blythe Island Regional Park after the low bid of $274,000 was more than $97,000 higher than was estimated. Rafolski made the motion to revise the scope of the project and rebid it.
“I’m not against the building,” he said. “The plans need to be tighter.”
• Noted that Altamaha RV Park may soon see some upgrades, including electricity, water, sewer and cable improvements. If approved by the full commission the county will spend $450,000 for the improvements.