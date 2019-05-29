Glynn County’s finance committee decided not to take an official stance on a proposal to establish a new narcotics unit, “much like what it was before.”
The committee was asked at its Tuesday meeting to consider an agreement with the city of Brunswick to establish a new joint criminal investigations unit. It would replace the recently disbanded Glynn/Brunswick Narcotics Enforcement Team.
City and county officials made the decision to disband GBNET following an investigation into alleged wrongdoing by a former police detective.
Called the Brunswick Glynn Special Investigation Unit in a memo to the committee from Glynn County Police Chief John Powell, the new unit would investigate the same crimes GBNET did.
“On Feb. 1, we experienced some issues with our narcotics unit,” Powell said Tuesday. “It took several weeks for us to unravel those issues, identify the underlying causes, work out the problems and make some adjustments that would include assigning new personnel to the narcotics unit.”
The committee only makes recommendation to the Glynn County Commission on money- related issues, it does not make final decisions.
Committee member David O’Quinn asked how this new unit would differ from GNET.
“I think there’s also a component of selling it to the community and making sure they understand that these changes have taken place, and it’s not just a reboot,” O’Quinn said.
Powell said the new unit’s policies and procedures would focus heavily on accountability, noting all members of GBNET involved in misconduct investigations had either been punished or were no longer with the department, and none would serve in the new unit.
In looking over their policies, Powell said he and city officials modernized many of the unit’s procedures.
“That’s why there’s been a time-lapse between Feb. 1 and now,” Powell said. “We have been working hand-in-hand with the city to ensure we have the policies and procedures in place, and also the accountability.”
The unit, like GBNET, would include officers from the city and county police departments, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Federal Bureau of Investigations and the Drug Enforcement Administration.
Absent was a representative from the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office, which Sheriff Neal Jump made sure to point out.
The proposed agreement included a paragraph stating that no members of the unit would be considered employees of the unit, only their respective agencies, “whether deputized or not.” Jump took issue with the use of the term.
“I want to assure you nobody (within the unit) will be deputized by the sheriff of Glynn County. Whether the attorney’s office needs to take this out of the agreement or not, there has to be an understanding between the chief and the city,” Jump said. “The sheriff is only one who deputizes another law enforcement officer in this county unless the chief has an understanding with an agency, and I won’t deputize anyone.”
In the context of the agreement, Powell said the word likely referred to ATF and DEA agents assigned to the unit.
“It’s the way it’s perceived in the public, and that’s what I’d like to happen,” Jump said.
Assistant County Attorney Will Worley said the word deputized had been used as a synonym for “sworn in,” and was not meant to imply Jump was in any way involved.
On his way out, however, Jump made a comment that sparked the committee’s interest.
“I would encourage Chief Powell to look at these other counties also. He’s still got sheriffs upset up and down the coast,” Jump said.
“You lost me on that,” Committee Chairman Allen Booker replied, asking for clarification.
Jump elaborated, saying Glynn’s neighbors still remember GBNET officers crossing county lines and acting in their official capacities outside their jurisdictions without notifying neighboring sheriffs.
“You got (Camden County) Sheriff (Jim) Proctor and (McIntosh County) Sheriff (Stephen) Jessup in McIntosh and Camden. They’re upset about the old squad, and I’m sure Chief Powell has worked on it to make sure they don’t cross the county lines going into their counties,” Jump said. “I tried to talk to the chief, the only way to get into these other counties is to include the sheriff and the sheriff’s not included in this. But if you want to work with other sheriff’s you’ve got to have a sheriff to help work with them. Sheriff Jessup and Sheriff Proctor don’t want Glynn County officers in their counties.”
That particular issue should be dealt with, Powell explained.
“The issue the sheriff brought up with Sheriff Proctor and Sheriff Jessup, the issues that he’s addressing comes from the old ways they were doing business,” Powell said. “We’ve addressed that in our policy, as far as officers working in other counties.”
Booker asked Powell if he could involve Jump’s office in the unit.
“Is there a way? Maybe we ought to look at some synergy when somebody gets locked up for drugs. Maybe even it’s trying to get information from them while they’re locked up or stopping them from trying to get drugs in the jail. It may be a good idea to at least have one deputy or somebody as a liaison. And also have a liaison with these other sheriffs,” Booker said.
Ultimately, the committee made no decision.
Booker and O’Quinn didn’t feel the committee needed to make a recommendation at all, and that the issue should go straight to full county commission.
O’Quinn said he didn’t want to do anything without seeing more thorough documentation of the new unit’s procedures and structure. Booker didn’t want to stall the agreement but did want to see the sheriff’s office involved in some way.
Ultimately, the committee voted 3-0 to send the agreement to the county commission with no recommendation, asking Powell to make the changes and provide the requested information before bringing the agreement to the full commission.
In other business, the committee recommended the county commission:
• Waive a rental fee for the Department of Family and Children Services’ reunification event in Gascoigne Park.
• Spend $66,000 on a new outdoor basketball court in Madge Merritt Park.
• Authorize an agreement with the city of Brunswick to spend $211,050 in Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2016 funds on a design for improvements to the College Park drainage system.
• Increase its budget for legal fees in a class action lawsuit over homestead exemptions by $103,279.
• Add an additional $34,943 to the Glynn County Tax Commissioner’s office renovations fund after county staff members forgot to carry forward an earlier expense into the next year’s budget.
• Approve a purchase order of $177,394 to upgrade the alert system in seven Glynn County Fire Department stations.
• Approve a $555,856 contract with the Brunswick Judicial Circuit Public Defender’s office to cover public defender salaries.
The finance committee’s next meeting is scheduled for June 11.