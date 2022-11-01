The Brunswick Finance Committee discussed the finer points of a $6 million grant to cover repairs and install hurricane-resistant windows in St. Mark’s Towers.
The Georgia Department of Community Affairs awarded the grant.
Roxane George, the city’s Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery manager, said the city is not on the hook for any matching funds. City Finance Director Kathy Mills said the city may incur some costs in managing the project and tracking progress, but George said the grant would cover those costs after the fact.
Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson asked George to provide the full City Commission with an estimate of the total cost to the city before Wednesday’s commission meeting and to seek reimbursement of those costs from the DCA.
Johnson and City Commissioner Felicia Harris are the committee’s two voting members.
The City Commission will consider formally accepting the grant funds at its Wednesday meeting, scheduled for 6 p.m. in Old City Hall, 1229 Newcastle St. in Brunswick.
The money is now available because the DCA amended its action plan, which allowed it to award grant funding for repairs and initiatives to mitigate future hurricane damage.
St. Mark’s Towers serves low-income seniors in independent living arrangements, she said.
“The roof wasn’t in great shape, a lot of the windows had issues,” George said. “They got enough FEMA money to patch that up and they managed to get the roof repaired this past year, and now we have the money to make their windows hurricane-resistant.”
Funds will also go toward replacing heating and cooling units in the 150 apartment units, which are similar to those found in hotel rooms, she said.
St. Mark’s Towers was established in 1982 via a partnership with St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Brunswick and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Operated by the nonprofit St. Mark’s Towers Foundation, subsidized by HUD and supported by the local community, rent at St. Mark’s is capped at no more than 30% of an approved resident’s gross income.
In other business, Johnson and Harris were in favor of engaging an electricity auditing company to help the municipal government save money on power bills.
All the city commission needs to do is permit city staff members to provide the company with 12 months of power bills. The company would then conduct an audit and determine how and where the city can save money on electricity.
The city would not pay the company up front, Mills said.
“However, we would agree to give them 50% of the savings realized for four years,” Mills said. “… We don’t have anyone who can analyze these bills and is an expert in how much things should cost.”
Assistant City Manager Jeremiah Bergquist brought forward a proposal to hire a firm called Utility Management Services. He said he believed the city would see substantial savings at first, but that those savings may decline over time.
Johnson liked the idea but didn’t want to jump at the first opportunity. He wanted to know if the city can get a better deal from another company before taking the proposal to the full city commission.
The finance committee also:
• Recommended the city commission approve a resolution establishing a new Georgia Fund 1 account in which the city can deposit federal funds received via the American Rescue Plan Act. The recommendation was contingent on receiving some clarification on the details of the account. Georgia Fund 1 is a local government investment pool administered by the state Office of the Treasurer that offers very favorable interest rates.
• Heard July financial reports from Director Mills.