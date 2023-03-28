Brunswick officials want cemetery plots to remain affordable, but the city’s finance committee wants to weigh the cost of long-term maintenance.
At a meeting on Monday, City Finance Director and finance committee member Kathy Mills said the city currently pays for maintenance out of its general fund, offsetting costs with revenue of sales of plots at the three public cemeteries — Palmetto, Greenwood and Oak Grove.
The Brunswick Public Works Department has a crew of four, including a supervisor who manages groundskeeping, digging graves and burying coffins, Public Works Director Garrow Alberson told The News in a recent interview. The municipal government budgets a little more than $350,000 a year for salaries, equipment and inmate work details.
It’s hard to call that sustainable in the long run, Mills said. She doesn’t necessarily want to increase the price of plots, but if somebody doesn’t pay for it on the front end, taxpayers will pay more on the back end.
“Eventually, when all the plots … are sold and there’s no new money coming in, they’re just going to be an expense. I think, in the very beginning...most cities set up perpetual funds and those funds that came in for lots were put in an escrow-type fund and they were maintained from that, but we don’t have that,” Mills said. “Eventually it just is going to be a draw on the city.”
Oak Grove Cemetery dates back to 1838, while Palmetto and Greenwood were established roughly a century ago. Up to two plots can be purchased only at the time of someone’s death, but that hasn’t always been the case.
Fees range from $600 per plot in Palmetto to $1,000 in Oak Grove, said City Manager Regina McDuffie.
For comparison, she sought information on cemeteries in Valdosta, Waycross and Hinesville.
She said plots range from $300 all the way to $1,500 in those cities.
Mills noted the purpose of the cemeteries isn’t to generate revenue. The city also wants to keep plots affordable for all residents.
“We don’t necessarily want to make a lot of money, but we know it’s expensive to maintain a cemetery and we don’t have a perpetual fund set up for that,” Mills said.
Mill suggested buying back plots from people who don’t have any definite plans to use them, and at the cost they were initially bought rather than the current value.
City Commissioner Felicia Harris, a member of the finance committee, asked for a breakdown of the maintenance costs of each cemetery for the committee to review at its next meeting in April.
Harris said she’d conversed with Mayor Cosby Johnson, the third member of the finance committee, before the meeting. He would not support more than $700 for a plot in Palmetto, Harris said.
The committee will still have to come up with a way to keep the cemeteries maintained in the long-term, she continued. There’s a saying, she said, that dead people don’t pay taxes.
“As an IRS person, I would kind of stray away from that,” she joked. “It depends on what kind of assets they have.”