Brunswick’s finance committee recommended the city commission approve tax abatements for a wedding venue and a restaurant in the downtown area on Monday.

The first was a $49,492 property tax abatement spread over 10 years for a wedding venue being developed by Port City Partners.

More from this section

Sunrise attraction at Gould's Inlet

Sunrise attraction at Gould's Inlet

The added parking at Gould’s Inlet has helped turn the once sparsely visited area into a destination for those wanting to watch the sunrise. In the winter, when the sun rises farther north, it’s a much better point to watch than beaches closer to the village where the sun comes up over trees…

Little St. Simons is home to a rare hibiscus

Little St. Simons is home to a rare hibiscus

A spellbindingly gorgeous chorus of marsh mallow hibiscus had an appointment to keep with dawn’s early light Friday, caring not diddly-squat about the humans who got stuck on the wrong side of the Hampton Point Marina’s closed entrance gate.