A legal saga that began three years ago came to an end Friday with the sentencing of the final defendant in the Kings Bay Plowshares case.
Mark Peter Colville was sentenced to serve 21 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $33,503 in restitution, according to David H. Estes, acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.
Colville and six others were arrested for cutting a padlock on the gate of an outer security fence at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay in St. Marys on April 4, 2018 to gain entry onto the base. Once inside, the seven offenders split into two groups that damaged and vandalized property inside the facility before being arrested by naval personnel.
Colville and six others were found guilty on charges of conspiracy, destruction of property of a naval installation, depredation of government property and trespass after a four-day trial in October 2019.
“Mark Colville’s sentence brings closure to a prosecution that represents the triumph of the rule of law over misguided principles,” Estes said. “Colville and his attention-seeking cohorts attempted to make a grand statement by breaking into and vandalizing a secure government facility but in the end succeeded only in adding felony convictions to their criminal records.”
The 59-year-old Colville has eight criminal convictions related to trespassing and damaging government property, according to Estes.
The other defendants — Stephen Michael Kelly of Massachusetts, Patrick O’Neal of Garner, N.C., Elizabeth McAlister of New London, Conn., Clare Therese Grady of Ithaca, N.Y., Martha Hennessy of Perkinsville, Vt., and Carmen Trotta of New York — were previously sentenced for their participation in the Kings Bay vandalism.
The group didn’t deny breaking into Kings Bay. They argued instead that federal law protected their act of anti-nuclear protest on religious grounds.
The Plowshares argued that their actions were protected under the Religious Freedom Restoration Act of 1993, but U.S. District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood ruled before the trial began that RFRA could not be used as a defense.