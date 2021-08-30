The end is in sight, quite literally.
A week into the final cut through what is left of the shipwrecked Golden Ray, the cutting chain’s progress is now visible inside the cavernous remains. Perched astride the half-submerged wreckage, the VB 10,000 crane vessel has powered the chain beyond the halfway mark in the chore to divide the last 154 feet of the Golden Ray that still remains in the waters between St. Simons and Jekyll islands.
While this seventh cut into the shipwreck will not match the eight-day time frame of the three shortest cutting efforts, the chain’s advance has been steady and, perhaps more important, unremarkable. That means no massive fires, no snapped chains, no broken links, no worn rigging and none of the others obstacles thrown at salvors in the nearly 10 months since they endeavored to cut the 656-foot-long shipwreck into eight gargantuan chunks of imposing steel.
“It’s been uneventful,” U.S. Coast Guardsman Michael Himes said of the final cut. “The chain’s cycling has continued steadily throughout the week. It’s cycling without issue. Thus far, what’s important about this one is it’s the last one.”
The last one nears it conclusion as we approach the two-year mark of the catastrophe that set the herculean salvage operation in motion. Fortunately, there were no deaths or serious injuries when the Golden Ray capsized on Sept. 8, 2019, while heading out to sea with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles.
This cut will separate what salvors refer to as Section 4 and Section 5. Section 4 is about 80 feet long and weighs an estimated 4,909 metric tons. Section 5 is about 74 feet long and weighs an estimated 3,800 metric tons. Once the cut is complete, Section 5 will be the first to be lifted from the water, said Himes, spokesman for Unified Command.
The VB 10,000 will hoist Section 5 onto a dry dock barge. The barge and its cargo will be towed inland to temporary mooring on the Turtle River. There it will await dismantling at the staging area at 615 Bay St. on the East River. The larger Section 4 will be the last chunk of shipwreck to be raised from the water and loaded onto a dry dock barge.
Movements to raise a section, load it onto a barge and then tow it from the sound all are dependent on tidal conditions. Each phase is conducted around slack high tide. Additional preparations at this stage include welding each section securely to the barge deck for transport out of the sound.
Once a cut is completed, however, it has typically taken no more than a few days to lift, secure and transport a section from the sound. What will speed up this last leg of the operation is the absence of another cut. Previously, a single cut has taken as long as eight weeks.
“We’ve got one cut, two lifts,” Himes said. “Each removal has taken a few days, with one exception. So we’re looking at the same duration. The big difference here is there is no cut in between.”
Meanwhile, work has commenced to dismantle Section 6 and Section 3 at the staging area on Bay Street. Section 4 and Section 5 also will be dismantled here. Each section will be cut into chunks of several hundreds tons each at the site, which is operated by Modern American Recycling Services of Gibson, La.
Cranes last week began plucking the remaining vehicles from Section 6 and Section 3. Each section rises to more than 130 feet above the decks of barges docked at the site. Once all vehicles are removed, the sections will be cleared of any hazardous materials before each section is reduced to smaller pieces for transport. All vehicles from these four remaining sections are being placed in shipping containers and trucked from site to local recycling facilities, Himes said.
The first four sections of the shipwreck wreck were cut from either end. Each was then transported whole via barge directly to the MARS facility in Louisiana.
Experts believe these four middle sections are not structurally sound enough to make the trip directly to Gibson, La. It is believed these sections suffered the brunt of any structural damage during contact with the sandbar when the Golden Ray overturned.
“They started removing vehicles from those sections,” Himes said of the operations at Bay Street. “What you’ll be seeing there is kind of like what goes on (at MARS) in Gibson, Louisana. They start by removing all the vehicles. The next part is to remove any sediment and anything that could have oil in it. Then they start the process of breaking it into smaller pieces.”
Between the MARS facility and T&T Salvage’s headquarters in Sabine Pass, Texas, on the Gulf of Mexico, many of those working to remove the Golden Ray hail from the regions hardest hit when Category 4 Hurricane Ida came ashore Sunday near Houma, La. Personnel were given the OK to take leave if needed, Himes said.
“We do have a number of people who are from the affected areas,” he said. “We’ve made sure that anyone who has family, or property or loved ones knows they have full support to do what they have to do to take care of business. We are prepared to support any member who has been affected.”