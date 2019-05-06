Chasing one’s dream isn’t something everyone gets a chance to do. Raegan Toomey is one of those people who did get the chance and jumped at it, but the cost of her dream is one burden she can’t shoulder alone.
“I’m a figure skater who competes on an international level. I’m looking for funding to continue my training because the person who was sponsoring me decided not to sponsor me anymore,” Toomey said.
She found her passion for skating at three years old and has been pursuing the goal of competing in international professional figure skating since.
Figure skating is a team sport, however, and finding the right partner is a challenge for every skater.
“Basically in skating, there’s not good boys. So if you find a good boy you move to that boy, no ifs, ands or buts. I moved to New York, and then to Delaware, and then to Montreal, where I am now,” Toomey said.
She was in Montreal learning from instructor Igor Tchiniaev when she experienced possibly her largest setback.
“I got into an all-terrain car-crash,” Toomey said.
Her vehicle hit an icy patch on the road, spun three times, hit a pole, rolled twice and landed in a ditch, she said, where it caught fire. Luckily, nearby residents were around to pull her out. After that, she ended up coming back to St. Simons Island to stay with her family during her recovery.
“The year I got injured was an Olympics year, and we were on track to qualify,” Toomey said. “If I hadn’t gotten into the car crash, we probably would have made the Olympic team.”
She’s since recovered and is back at it in Montreal. Things were going smoothly, she said, until her current funding troubles.
“Right now, we’ve qualified for the world championships, and we need funding to continue our training. We only have two weeks of training left,” Toomey said.
Due to family and health issues, she said her sponsor had to redirect the money elsewhere. While she understood, the act left her high and dry.
“So, basically, it was in two seconds all my funding was gone,” Toomey said.
Any contributions to her training go to just that: training. She and her partner cover their own living expenses, she said.
“We work seven days a week. I haven’t had a day off in four months,” Toomey said. “We work for our housing and food ... People are paying for you to train. They’re not paying for your lifestyle — they’re paying for you to compete.”
Contact and donation information can be found at Toomey’s website, toomeyrae98.wixsite.com/raegantoomey.
Donations or sponsorship inquiries can also be sent to the New England Amateur Skating Foundation at neasf@hotmail.com or P.O. Box 6881, Providence, R.I. 02940.
All donations are tax-deductible, Toomey said.
“We’re looking for a second chance from my accident and for funding,” she said.