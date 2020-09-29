An early morning shooting in downtown Brunswick was sparked by a confrontation between bouncers from the Red Carpet Lounge and patrons, according to city police.
Brunswick Police Department Capt. Angela Smith said at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday three bouncers and a former Red Carpet employee asked a group of patrons lingering outside the F Street establishment to leave before the club dismissed its dancers for the night.
The Red Carpet Lounge is an adult entertainment establishment that features female dancers.
“The bouncers followed a group of people outside the club, getting them off the street,” Smith said. “Because the club was closing they wanted them out of the area before the dancers were released as a safety precaution.”
The exact details were unclear, but Smith said a physical altercation ensued during which one patron pulled a gun and fired several shots.
Bullets struck Stephen Bryant, 35, of Charleston, S.C., in the chest; Dillon Andrews, 26, of Townsend, in the hand; and Donald Davidson, 28, of Brunswick, in the left thigh and right leg.
Bryant suffered severe injuries and was taken by helicopter to UF Health Shands Hospital in Jacksonville in critical condition. Andrews and Davidson were treated for their injuries at the Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital.
Exactly who fired the shots is still under investigation, Smith said. A police report stated BPD officers observed a white Jeep fleeing the scene. Smith said the department is still conducting interviews to determine the exact course of events.
No arrests had been made as of Monday afternoon, but she said charges are pending. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with additional information is urged to contact BPD Sgt. Alan Carter at 912-279-2650 or the silent witness hotline at 912-267-5516.