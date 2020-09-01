A pair of armed bandits struck again late Sunday night, both brandishing guns while robbing the Circle K convenience store at 4041 Community Road, according to Glynn County police.
It was the fifth such robbery in August characterized by two similarly described gunmen targeting convenience stores or fast food establishments in the county and in Brunswick, according to police reports.
In all robberies, the victims describe one robber as short and the other as tall, each wearing dark clothing.
At around 10:27 p.m. Sunday, two men entered the Circle K, one approximately 6 feet tall and one described as about 5 foot 5, the county police report said. Both were dressed in a black shirt, black shorts and wore masks, according to a Glynn County Police report.
The clerk was on the sales floor when “the shorter one” approached her and “pointed a gun in her face,” the report said. He then forced her to walk around to the cash register, shoving her in the back and urging her to go faster, the report said.
The men took $110 cash from the registers and left, the report said.
Police are reviewing surveillance video from the store, hoping to identify the robbers.
Within the span of an hour late Thursday night, two Friendly Express stores within 2 miles of each other were robbed at gunpoint by a pair of armed men.
Two armed men walked into the Friendly Express at 3319 U.S. 17 in Brunswick at about 10:36 p.m. Thursday, shirts wrapped around their heads. Both wielding handguns, the two left with more than $100, city police said.
Then two men entered the Friendly Express at 3254 Cypress Mill Road in the county, according to a report. They went behind the counter and plexiglass cage, ordering the clerk at gunpoint to hand over the money. The clerk was too scared to comply, so the “taller of the two offenders” took the money tray.
At around 11:18 p.m. on Aug. 14, a pair of armed men entered the Sonic Drive-In at 4727 Altama Ave., one wielding a handgun and the other carrying a rifle or shotgun. They escaped with part of the deposit.
On Aug. 11, two men entered the Domino’s Pizza at 108 Scranton Connector at around 11:21 p.m. armed with a handgun and a rifle or shotgun, police said. They forced the manager to the ground at gunpoint and escaped with between $200 and $250 cash.
Glynn and Brunswick police officials say they are working closely together to make an arrest in the rash of robberies.
Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call Brunswick Police Detective Anthony Trollinger at 912-279-2640, or Silent Witness hotline at 912-267-5516.