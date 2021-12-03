Ann Coleman couldn’t finish a sentence without an excited student running up to her with a new discovery to share.
The first grade teacher was surrounded by boisterous students who seemed to be enjoying every moment of their morning outing to Cannon’s Point, a 600-acre tract of greenspace on the north end of St. Simons Island.
“I found an inch worm. It was doing this,” one boy shared as he moved around in a worm-like fashion. “It was getting big and small.”
“That’s how it gets its name,” Coleman replied.
Cannon’s Point hosted nearly 70 first-graders from St. Simons Elementary on Thursday morning for the first field trip the class had taken in quite some time.
“This is actually the first field trip that this age group has been able to take because we weren’t able to go anywhere last year,” Coleman said.
It was a productive trip to a place ideal for learning and exploration.
Throughout the morning, students identified the parts of trees and learned about the differences in various tree types. They did a bark rubbing activity to learn about tree characteristics.
They examined blue crabs as well as wood storks, took a nature walk, observed the marsh habitat, listened to birds and more.
The activities corresponded to the science learning standards in place for first-graders across the state.
“One of the things that we’re teaching this year is about plants and animals so we’ve been able to tie a lot of the standards in with the trip,” Coleman said.
A field trip like one to Cannon’s Point brings learning to life, Coleman said.
In an observatory on the south end of the preserve, the students looked more closely at items they picked up along a nature walk.
“We had the kids pull out things like shells or tree branches that were no longer living things, and then they came in here and they learned how to use magnifying glasses and inspected their collection,” said Brooke Vallaster, who instructs the school’s Ocean Lab, a unique class experience at St. Simons Elementary that teaches students about science in a variety of hands-on ways.
Her goal for the field trip was to get the students out in nature so they could have tactile experiences.
“I get to work with them all the time, but for a lot of these kids, they’ve never been up here and haven’t been exposed to a maritime forest or a salt marsh,” she said. “It was just a real thrill to be able to come out and have them out in the environment.”
The St. Simons Land Trust offers educational programming intended to bring students to Cannon’s Point and other areas of the island, said Stephanie Knox, preserve manager for Cannon’s Point Preserve.
The Georgia-Pacific Education Pavilion, interpretative signs around the property and a “Passport to Preservation” learning tool, which can be downloaded online or picked up around the island, are some of the educational resources available to the community.
Cannon’s Point Preserve is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays through Mondays.
Land Trust staff hope to bring more students out for field trips on the other days of the week.
“It has always been the plan of the St. Simons Land Trust to have the public on site at Cannon’s Point Preserve to explore and learn about our coastal environment,” Knox said. “The preserve is managed as a model for short-term and long-term ecological stewardship that offers passive recreation and low-impact educational opportunities by being a platform for education and a living laboratory.”
A field trip request form can be found online at www.sslt.org/index.php/cannon-s-point/schedule-a-field-trip.
St. Simons Elementary’s Parent Teacher Association hosts an annual fundraiser to raise the $30,000 needed to keep the Ocean Lab in operation. The fundraiser is underway now and anyone wishing to donate is asked to call the school at 912-638-2851.
“We aim to give students as many experiences as possible to meet a lot of different learning needs and interests,” Vallaster said.